Matt NeSmith betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt NeSmith finished tied for nineteenth at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    NeSmith's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1969-71-73-67E

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for nineteenth after posting a score of even par.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-75-72E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-70-69-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2468-73-69-68-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for twenty-first at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 12-under.
    • NeSmith has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.051-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.386-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.033-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1720.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.474-0.472

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith sported a -0.386 mark. He had a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he broke par 20.66% of the time.
    • NeSmith currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

