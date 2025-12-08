Matt NeSmith betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt NeSmith finished tied for nineteenth at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
NeSmith's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|69-71-73-67
|E
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for nineteenth after posting a score of even par.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-75-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|68-73-69-68
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for twenty-first at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 12-under.
- NeSmith has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.051
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.386
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.033
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.172
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.474
|-0.472
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith sported a -0.386 mark. He had a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he broke par 20.66% of the time.
- NeSmith currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
