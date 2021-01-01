Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (6)
- 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
- 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, Rust-Oleum Championship
- 2018 Knoxville Open
- 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
-
2020 Defeated David Lipsky, Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin
-
2020 Lost to Mito Pereira, REX Hospital Open
National Teams
Personal
- Son of Sophie and Klaus Jaeger. Has one sister, Michaela.
- Came to America in 2006 at the age of 17 as an exchange student his junior year. Attended Baylor School in Chattanooga, where high school teammates were current PGA TOUR members Harris English and Keith Mitchell. Stayed on at Baylor for his senior year, then went to UT-Chattanooga.
- His family remains in Germany and he still speaks German fluently.
- Grew up playing soccer and tennis.
- Loves cars and racing. Would be a rally car driver if he were not a golfer.
Special Interests
- Soccer, hockey, tennis, fishing
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Carded a final-round 67 to rise to a T2 finish at 22-under 262 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
- Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded four sub-par rounds, including a second-round 65, to finish T7 at 13-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
- Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded a final-round 5-under 66 to finish the week T5 at 9-under 275 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
- Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Earned his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour title at 22-under 262 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Co-led after 36 holes and held the solo lead after 54 holes before a closing 3-under 68 led to a two-stroke victory.
- TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Carded weekend rounds of 68-66 to finish the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes at 13-under 275, T3.
- Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Held a share of the 18-hole lead after an 8-under 63 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished the week T36 at Oakridge Country Club.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
REX Hospital Open: Carded rounds of 66-67-63-67 and made an incredible par save from the back bunker of the 72nd hole, which kept him at 21-under par (263) and forced a playoff with Mito Pereira at the REX Hospital Open, barely missing a Three-Victory Promotion for a second time in three starts.
-
Visit Knoxville Open: Claimed the 36- and 54-hole leads before eventually finishing runner-up to Greyson Sigg at 19-under at the Visit Knoxville Open.
-
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Shared the 18-hole lead after an opening-round 7-under 65, but followed it with rounds of 70-72-70 and finished T5 at 11-under 277 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.
-
Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Began the final round four shots off the lead but played the final seven holes of regulation at 3-under par, carded a second consecutive 4-under 66, and won the first playoff hole with a two-putt par at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin. He totaled 14-under 266 with rounds of 67-67-66-66 for his sixth Korn Ferry Tour title, tied for the second-most career wins in Tour history.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Shot a final-round 6-under 65 and totaled 15-under 269 for a solo 4th finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
2020 Season
-
Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Carded a final-round 67 to rise to a T2 finish at 22-under 262 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded four sub-par rounds, including a second-round 65, to finish T7 at 13-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded a final-round 5-under 66 to finish the week T5 at 9-under 275 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Earned his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour title at 22-under 262 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Co-led after 36 holes and held the solo lead after 54 holes before a closing 3-under 68 led to a two-stroke victory.
-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Carded weekend rounds of 68-66 to finish the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes at 13-under 275, T3.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Held a share of the 18-hole lead after an 8-under 63 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished the week T36 at Oakridge Country Club.
2018 Season
Concluded his rookie season on the PGA TOUR with 14 made cuts in 26 starts, including three top-25 finishes, finishing No. 165 in the FedExCup standings. Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour where he had three top-10s, including his fourth Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Knoxville Open. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season with a 17th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 30th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Finished the Web.com Tour Championship T8.
-
DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T4 at 10-under 270 to earn a return to the PGA TOUR at the 2018 DAP Championship presented by NewBrick.
-
Knoxville Open: Carded rounds of 68-72-64-64–268 (-16) to pick up his fourth Korn Ferry Tour title at the Knoxville Open. Overcame a two-stroke deficit after 54 holes to win by three strokes. Became just the third person to capture a title in three consecutive years.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, two wins and 13 cuts made. Was 12th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a fifth-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Played in the final group at the News Sentinel Open, entering the final round four shots back but settled for a T7 finish. Moved to No. 2 on the money list entering the regular season finale in Portland.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: A year after shooting a 58 at TPC Stonebrae, played with Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry for the first two rounds at the Ellie Mae Classic as the defending champion en route to a T20 finish.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Posted his second victory in three weeks at the Rust-Oleum Championship with a four-day total of 14-under 274 to edge out Ted Potter Jr. by two shots. Became the first player of the 2017 season to win twice, his third career Korn Ferry Tour victory. Vaulted to No. 1 on the money list with the victory in Chicago. Grabbed sole possession of the 54-hole lead by four shots after a third-round, 4-under 68 in extremely windy conditions.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory, and first of 2017, after the BMW Charity Pro-Am was shortened to 54 holes due to heavy rain. Grabbed the 54-hole lead by one shot over Tyler Duncan, Andrew Yun, and Xinjun Zhang with a 65 that proved pivotal when the final round was cancelled. Moved from No. 103 to No. 6 on the money list. Also held a share of the 36-hole lead with rounds of 64-66.
-
ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Teamed with Alex Cejka to represent Germany at the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club. Finished T13.
2016 Season
Finished the season with 18 starts, one victory where he shot a 58, four top-25s and 13 made cuts. Was 28th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Entered the Regular Season finale in Portland inside the top-25 but missed the cut and finished 28th on the money list, three spots short of a guaranteed PGA TOUR card.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: After starting on No. 10, opened the Ellie Mae Classic with a 6-under 29 on the back nine and then birdied five of his first six holes on the front nine to get to 11-under through 15 holes. Parred two more holes before laying up at the par-5 9th, where he hit his wedge from 95 yards to 10 feet and converted the putt for a 12-under 58, marking the lowest round ever recorded in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event. The 58 bettered the previous record of 59, recorded six times on the PGA TOUR, five times on the Korn Ferry Tour and once on PGA TOUR Champions. Opened the second round at 1-over through seven holes before playing his final 11 holes in 6-under for a 65. Broke Martin Piller's 36-hole Korn Ferry Tour scoring record of 123. Added the Tour's 54-hole scoring record to his resume with a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to reach 23-under 187 through three rounds. Entered the final round with a seven-shot lead and birdied the first two holes after hitting his approaches inside 2 feet. Cruised to a 7-under 63 in the final round to better the Tour's 72-hole scoring mark by five shots with a 30-under 250. Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory by seven shots. Led wire-to-wire, becoming the first winner to do so since Andres Gonzales at the 2014 Utah Championship. Tied Daniel Chopra for lowest 72-hole score in relation to par in tour history with a 30-under total. Moved into the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after entering the week outside of the top-100.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Took the 36-hole lead by one shot at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship with rounds of 66-62 to open. Shot rounds of 69-74 on the weekend to fall into T11 in the Dominican Republic.
2015 Season
Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Finished 86th on the money list.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Opened 68-66 at the Utah Championship in early August to claim his second top-10 of the year, a T8 with Lucas Lee and Ryan Blaum at the GC at Thanksgiving Point.
-
BMW International Open: Flew from Seattle to his native Munich, Germany to play in the BMW International Open on the European Tour at the course he grew up playing. Posted rounds of 75-77 to miss the cut.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for his first U.S. Open. Posted rounds of 74-80 to miss the cut at Chambers Bay. Marked his first major championship appearance.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Recorded his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April. Finished T4 on the strength of four sub-par rounds (68-71-68-69).
2014 Season
Finished the year having made 12 starts, with a T9 at the Ecuador Open in September his top performance. Was runner-up at Second Stage Korn Ferry Tour Q-School event in November at Brooksville, Fla. to advance to Finals.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T8 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December, on the strength of a closing-round 65.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T16 finish at the Qualifying Tournament in Sebring, Fla., in January.
2013 Season
Made seven cuts in 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour to finish No. 122 on the money list.
-
Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: In his lone start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2013, finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Classic.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Finished T11 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am for his best finish of the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour season.
2012 Season
Turned pro in August.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in Columbus, Ohio.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a member of four state high school championship teams at Baylor School in Chattanooga.
- Won four college events at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, including the 2012 SoCon Championship and the 2012 NCAA Championship Bowling Green Regional. Was named to 2012 first-team Ping All-American team. Is only three-time Southern Conference Pl
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014