Stephan Jaeger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Stephan Jaeger of Germany chips on the first green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Jaeger's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.349
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.239
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.231
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.249
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.370
|0.284
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a 0.239 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 36th in Par Breakers 23.14% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
