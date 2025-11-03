PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany chips on the first green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany chips on the first green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC67-74-1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.349-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2390.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2310.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2490.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3700.284

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a 0.239 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 36th in Par Breakers 23.14% of the time.
    • Jaeger has earned 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

