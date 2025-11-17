Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 46th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Jaeger's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T46
|67-70-71-67
|-7
|2022
|MC
|66-75
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.349
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.239
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.231
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.250
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.370
|0.284
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.239 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The RSM Classic.
