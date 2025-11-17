PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 46th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at The RSM Classic.

    Jaeger's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4667-70-71-67-7
    2022MC66-75-1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.349-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2390.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2310.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2500.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3700.284

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.239 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
    • Jaeger has earned 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

