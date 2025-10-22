Horses for Courses: Matt McCarty seeking repeat performance at Black Desert Resort

McCarty, the left-hander making only his third start with his TOUR card, returns to familiar ground where last season he posted 23-under 261 to win by two shots and earn his first trophy on the PGA TOUR. He entered the week with three wins in his previous nine events on the Korn Ferry Tour and continued his lights-out play. McCarty posted four rounds of 68 or better on the par 71, 7,371-yard layout designed by Tom Weiskopf, including 62 in Round 1. Notably, he was one of six players to post a round of 62 or better, all of whom finished inside the top 10.