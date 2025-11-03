Stephan Jaeger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 40th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Jaeger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|2023
|T20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|2022
|T46
|71-67-69-69
|-4
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.349
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.239
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.231
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.249
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.370
|-0.418
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.239 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivers a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
