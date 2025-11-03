PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 40th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4070-70-67-70-3
    2023T2069-65-69-69-8
    2022T4671-67-69-69-4

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.349-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2390.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.231-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.249-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.370-0.418

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.239 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivers a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.14% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

