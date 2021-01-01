Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

International Victories (2)

2017 Australian PGA Championship

Australian PGA Championship 2018 Australian PGA Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-0)

2017 Defeated Jonas Blixt, Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Defeated Jonas Blixt, Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2020 Defeated Brendan Steele, Sony Open in Hawaii

Defeated Brendan Steele, Sony Open in Hawaii 2021 Defeated Marc Leishman, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

National Teams

2019 Presidents Cup

2018 World Cup

2012 Eisenhower Trophy

Personal

Brisbane native is an avid supporter of the Brisbane Bronco's rugby league team.

Shares the same name as the Australian national rugby league team captain, causing confusion in his homeland.

Has aspirations to open a coffee shop when he retires.

Father, Des, is an accomplished golfer.

Owns a pet, a dachshund named Kendrick.

Passionate about tinkering with his cars when he is at home.

Special Interests

Cars, enjoying quality time with friends and family

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Marc Leishman, earning his third PGA TOUR title and second in the team format at TPC Louisiana (won in 2017 with Jonas Blixt). Australian duo defeated South African pair of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff with a par on the first extra hole.

Won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Marc Leishman, earning his third PGA TOUR title and second in the team format at TPC Louisiana (won in 2017 with Jonas Blixt). Australian duo defeated South African pair of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff with a par on the first extra hole. RBC Heritage: After posting a career-low and bogey-free 9-under 62 first-round lead, finished T9 at the RBC Heritage to notch his second consecutive top-10 and fifth of the season. Tied lowest opening-round score in tournament history, while carding nine birdies a career best for most in a single round.

After posting a career-low and bogey-free 9-under 62 first-round lead, finished T9 at the RBC Heritage to notch his second consecutive top-10 and fifth of the season. Tied lowest opening-round score in tournament history, while carding nine birdies a career best for most in a single round. Masters Tournament: Finished T10 at the Masters Tournament in April, his third top-10 in five starts in the event.

Finished T10 at the Masters Tournament in April, his third top-10 in five starts in the event. Masters Tournament: Recorded scores of 67-67-68-69 at the Masters Tournament to finish T2 and become the first player in tournament history to card four scores in the 60s in one year. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, his first 36-hole lead/co-lead in an individual stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Earned his second career PGA TOUR victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the second time and ending the season tied for No. 24 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his fourth consecutive season in the FedExCup Playoffs. Victory came via a playoff against Brendan Steele and represented his first career stroke-play title. Recorded eight top-25s, highlighted by two top-10s, and made 13 cuts in 19 starts. Made his Presidents Cup debut, representing the International Team at the 2019 event played in his home country of Australia.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Defeated Brendan Steele in a playoff to win the Sony Open in Hawaii, earning his second career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Jonas Blixt). Made a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole to force the playoff and won with a par on the first extra hole (par-4 10th). Began the final round in second place and three strokes behind Steele. Pledged at the beginning of the week to donate $500 per birdie and $1,000 per eagle to relief efforts for the Australian wildfires and went on to co-lead the field in Birdies (21). Became the first player in the ShotLink era (est. 2003) to play the first two holes in 4-over or worse and go on to win. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.058 per round), surpassing 2.0 strokes in that category for the fifth time in his career.

Defeated Brendan Steele in a playoff to win the Sony Open in Hawaii, earning his second career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Jonas Blixt). Made a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole to force the playoff and won with a par on the first extra hole (par-4 10th). Began the final round in second place and three strokes behind Steele. Pledged at the beginning of the week to donate $500 per birdie and $1,000 per eagle to relief efforts for the Australian wildfires and went on to co-lead the field in Birdies (21). Became the first player in the ShotLink era (est. 2003) to play the first two holes in 4-over or worse and go on to win. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.058 per round), surpassing 2.0 strokes in that category for the fifth time in his career. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Carded four scores in the 60s to tie Gary Woodland and Hideki Matsuyama for third at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. Became the only player to finish in the top 10 in each of the first three editions of the event. Marked best result since the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship (3rd).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in his fourth season on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 84 in the FedExCup standings. Earned three top-10s and made 17 cuts in 23 starts.

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship as one of 16 players making their tournament debut. Collected his second top-10 finish in his fifth World Golf Championships start.

Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship as one of 16 players making their tournament debut. Collected his second top-10 finish in his fifth World Golf Championships start. Farmers Insurance Open: Closed with a 7-under 65, the low final round, to finish in the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open. T9 marked second of the season and first of the calendar year.

Closed with a 7-under 65, the low final round, to finish in the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open. T9 marked second of the season and first of the calendar year. ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: With partner Marc Leishman, nearly delivered Australia's second ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf title in the last three visits to Melbourne after finishing runner up to Team Belgium. Carded a 10-under 62 in the opening Four-ball session to share the 18-hole lead with Korea and England. Began the final round six strokes behind Belgium before shooting a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the Foursomes format. Trimmed the deficit to two strokes when Smith holed out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the par-5 14th hole.

With partner Marc Leishman, nearly delivered Australia's second ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf title in the last three visits to Melbourne after finishing runner up to Team Belgium. Carded a 10-under 62 in the opening Four-ball session to share the 18-hole lead with Korea and England. Began the final round six strokes behind Belgium before shooting a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the Foursomes format. Trimmed the deficit to two strokes when Smith holed out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the par-5 14th hole. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Finished T7 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES for first top-10 of the season and second consecutive at the event.

2018 Season

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time and finished 12th in the FedExCup standings. Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 53 in the standings before consecutive third-place results at the first two events. Collected more than five top-five results for the first time in his career (6).

Australian PGA Championship: Successfully defended his title at the Australian PGA Championship and won by two shots over Marc Leishman. Started the final round with a three-shot lead at RACV Royal Pines Resort and closed with a 2-under 70 for the win. Earned his second European Tour victory in just his 20th start on Tour. Became the first player to successfully defend the Australian PGA Championship since Robert Allenby in 2001.

Successfully defended his title at the Australian PGA Championship and won by two shots over Marc Leishman. Started the final round with a three-shot lead at RACV Royal Pines Resort and closed with a 2-under 70 for the win. Earned his second European Tour victory in just his 20th start on Tour. Became the first player to successfully defend the Australian PGA Championship since Robert Allenby in 2001. Dell Technologies Championship: Posted his second consecutive top-three finish on TOUR with a solo-third at the Dell Technologies Championship. Totaled 26-under par through eight rounds in the 2017-18 FedExCup Playoffs. Was one of five players in the field to card four sub-70 rounds at TPC Boston. Entered the Playoffs at No. 53 in the FedExCup standings and climbed to No. 8 through two Playoffs events.

Posted his second consecutive top-three finish on TOUR with a solo-third at the Dell Technologies Championship. Totaled 26-under par through eight rounds in the 2017-18 FedExCup Playoffs. Was one of five players in the field to card four sub-70 rounds at TPC Boston. Entered the Playoffs at No. 53 in the FedExCup standings and climbed to No. 8 through two Playoffs events. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Making his second start at THE NORTHERN TRUST, recorded four under-par scores to tie Billy Horschel for third place. Had four such scores in his previous 20 rounds on TOUR entering the week. Missed the cut in 2017 in his tournament debut.

Making his second start at THE NORTHERN TRUST, recorded four under-par scores to tie Billy Horschel for third place. Had four such scores in his previous 20 rounds on TOUR entering the week. Missed the cut in 2017 in his tournament debut. Masters Tournament: With T5 at the Masters Tournament, earned his second top-10 in a major championship (T5/2018 Masters Tournament, T4/2015 U.S. Open). Final-round 6-under 66 allowed him to finish at 9-under and one stroke ahead of countryman Marc Leishman as low Australian.

With T5 at the Masters Tournament, earned his second top-10 in a major championship (T5/2018 Masters Tournament, T4/2015 U.S. Open). Final-round 6-under 66 allowed him to finish at 9-under and one stroke ahead of countryman Marc Leishman as low Australian. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Of the 15 players making their debuts at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, posted the best result, advancing to the quarterfinals and finishing T5.

Of the 15 players making their debuts at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, posted the best result, advancing to the quarterfinals and finishing T5. Genesis Open: Finished T6 at the Genesis Open, marking his best result in three starts at the event (T63/2016, T28/2017, T6/2018). Had played 41 consecutive holes at The Riviera Country Club without a bogey until doing so on the par-3 fourth in the final round, going on to post an even-par 71. Was the only player to post two bogey-free rounds in the tournament (R2/68, R3/65).

Finished T6 at the Genesis Open, marking his best result in three starts at the event (T63/2016, T28/2017, T6/2018). Had played 41 consecutive holes at The Riviera Country Club without a bogey until doing so on the par-3 fourth in the final round, going on to post an even-par 71. Was the only player to post two bogey-free rounds in the tournament (R2/68, R3/65). THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Shot a final-round 70 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES to finish in third place. Missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish one shot outside of a playoff with Marc Leishman and eventual champion Justin Thomas.

Shot a final-round 70 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES to finish in third place. Missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish one shot outside of a playoff with Marc Leishman and eventual champion Justin Thomas. CIMB Classic: Had bookend 64s at the CIMB Classic en route to a T5 finish. Held the first-round lead after an 8-under 64, and closed the tournament with birdies on each of the final three holes.

2017 Season

Claimed four top-10 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his joint victory with Jonas Blixt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in the two-man team event. Advanced to the third of four events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, before ending his season ranked 46th in the FedExCup standings.

Australian PGA Championship: Thrilled a hometown crowd winning the 2017 Australian PGA Championship on the second playoff hole against New South Welshman Jordan Zunic. Shot rounds of 68-67-67-68 at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast to finish regulation play at 18-under alongside Zunic, who began the final round with a three-shot lead. Pair were in a head-to-head battle through the final round, sharing and swapping the lead on multiple occasions. Edged to a one-shot lead over Zunic on the 17th hole but dropped a shot on the 18th where Zunic made par to force the playoff. Duo posted pars on the first playoff hole before Zunic bogeyed the second extra hole to lose. Win marked his first individual title as a professional.

Thrilled a hometown crowd winning the 2017 Australian PGA Championship on the second playoff hole against New South Welshman Jordan Zunic. Shot rounds of 68-67-67-68 at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast to finish regulation play at 18-under alongside Zunic, who began the final round with a three-shot lead. Pair were in a head-to-head battle through the final round, sharing and swapping the lead on multiple occasions. Edged to a one-shot lead over Zunic on the 17th hole but dropped a shot on the 18th where Zunic made par to force the playoff. Duo posted pars on the first playoff hole before Zunic bogeyed the second extra hole to lose. Win marked his first individual title as a professional. BMW Championship: Posted four sub-par scores of 66-68-69-70--273 (-11) to finish T12 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 46th in the FedExCup standings.

Posted four sub-par scores of 66-68-69-70--273 (-11) to finish T12 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 46th in the FedExCup standings. Wyndham Championship: Posted bookend, career-low 7-under 63s to finish T7 at the Wyndham Championship, seven strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson. Made his 60th start on TOUR in Greensboro, moving to No. 40 in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Posted bookend, career-low 7-under 63s to finish T7 at the Wyndham Championship, seven strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson. Made his 60th start on TOUR in Greensboro, moving to No. 40 in the FedExCup Playoffs. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Won his first PGA TOUR title with birdie at the fourth hole of sudden death playoff at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Jonas Blixt, defeating the team of Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown. Tournament marked the first official PGA TOUR event to utilize two-man team, Foursomes (R1 & R3)/Four-ball (R2 & R4) format. Duo completed final round in the dark on Sunday night after storms caused a six-hour delay. The 27-under 261 total was matched by Kisner/Brown when Kisner holed a 95-foot chip for eagle on the final hole of regulation to force Monday playoff. Both teams parred the first three playoff holes (18,18,9) before Smith pitched from 60 yards to within three feet of the hole on 18 and made birdie for the victory, earning a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship two weeks later. Duo shot 67-62-68-64 and went bogey-free for all 76 holes played (including playoff), earning 400 FedExCup points and $1,022,400 each. At 23 years, 8 months, 13 days, became fourth-youngest Australian to win on TOUR (three players) behind Jason Day (22) and Adam Scott (23/twice).

Won his first PGA TOUR title with birdie at the fourth hole of sudden death playoff at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Jonas Blixt, defeating the team of Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown. Tournament marked the first official PGA TOUR event to utilize two-man team, Foursomes (R1 & R3)/Four-ball (R2 & R4) format. Duo completed final round in the dark on Sunday night after storms caused a six-hour delay. The 27-under 261 total was matched by Kisner/Brown when Kisner holed a 95-foot chip for eagle on the final hole of regulation to force Monday playoff. Both teams parred the first three playoff holes (18,18,9) before Smith pitched from 60 yards to within three feet of the hole on 18 and made birdie for the victory, earning a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship two weeks later. Duo shot 67-62-68-64 and went bogey-free for all 76 holes played (including playoff), earning 400 FedExCup points and $1,022,400 each. At 23 years, 8 months, 13 days, became fourth-youngest Australian to win on TOUR (three players) behind Jason Day (22) and Adam Scott (23/twice). Valero Texas Open: Following an opening-round, even-par 72 at the Valero Texas Open, tied the week's low score at TPC San Antonio with a 7-under 65 in round two. Added scores of 73-71 in rounds three and four, respectively, to finish T6 with three others at 7-under 281.

Following an opening-round, even-par 72 at the Valero Texas Open, tied the week's low score at TPC San Antonio with a 7-under 65 in round two. Added scores of 73-71 in rounds three and four, respectively, to finish T6 with three others at 7-under 281. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T10 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Finished T10 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Sanderson Farms Championship: Just missed the top 10 in the Sanderson Farms Championship (T11).

2016 Season

After making 24 starts on the PGA TOUR (13 made cuts, three top-25s) to finish 157th in the FedExCup standings, headed for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2016-17 season by finishing seventh in the final priority-ranking order.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Making his third career Korn Ferry Tour start, moved into the lead in the final round at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship with birdies on three of his first four holes on the back nine. Bogeyed the par-4 15th to eventually finish runner-up, one shot back of winner Grayson Murray.

Making his third career Korn Ferry Tour start, moved into the lead in the final round at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship with birdies on three of his first four holes on the back nine. Bogeyed the par-4 15th to eventually finish runner-up, one shot back of winner Grayson Murray. Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open. DAP Championship: Finished T28 at the DAP Championship.

Finished T28 at the DAP Championship. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Season was highlighted early in the season by a T11 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2015 Season

Made eight of 13 PGA TOUR cuts, with two top-10s as a non-member on TOUR. Earned Special Temporary Membership during the season and parlayed that into a top-125 finish on the FedExCup points list as a non-member to earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2015-16 season.

Australian PGA Championship: Had a remarkably strong tournament in early December at the Australian PGA Championship despite opening with a 6-over 78. Shot rounds of 69-70-73 the rest of the way to finish at 2-over for the tournament during tough conditions all week. Recorded a solo-fifth performance, two shots out of the Nathan Holman-Dylan Frittelli-Harold Varner III playoff that Holman won.

Had a remarkably strong tournament in early December at the Australian PGA Championship despite opening with a 6-over 78. Shot rounds of 69-70-73 the rest of the way to finish at 2-over for the tournament during tough conditions all week. Recorded a solo-fifth performance, two shots out of the Nathan Holman-Dylan Frittelli-Harold Varner III playoff that Holman won. U.S. Open: His T4 finish at the U.S. Open opened the door to accept Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season with a total of 334 non-member FedExCup points. To earn Special Temporary Membership status, needed to earn more points than the player who finished No. 150 on the 2013-14 FedExCup points list (323 by Johnson Wagner). Following Chambers Bay, he became eligible to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of his PGA TOUR Season in his attempt to earn his 2015-16 TOUR card through the top 125 non-member money list or non-member FedExCup points list. Became a Special Temporary Member at the end of June. Was the only player in the field at Chambers Bay with all four rounds at par or better, as he was attempting to become the first player to win the U.S. Open in his first try since Francis Ouimet in 1913. The T4 finish left him just two strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth.

His T4 finish at the U.S. Open opened the door to accept Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season with a total of 334 non-member FedExCup points. To earn Special Temporary Membership status, needed to earn more points than the player who finished No. 150 on the 2013-14 FedExCup points list (323 by Johnson Wagner). Following Chambers Bay, he became eligible to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of his PGA TOUR Season in his attempt to earn his 2015-16 TOUR card through the top 125 non-member money list or non-member FedExCup points list. Became a Special Temporary Member at the end of June. Was the only player in the field at Chambers Bay with all four rounds at par or better, as he was attempting to become the first player to win the U.S. Open in his first try since Francis Ouimet in 1913. The T4 finish left him just two strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. NZ Open: Finished T4 at the New Zealand Open at The Hills GC's Hills and Millbrook Courses. Was a distant eight strokes behind 36-hole leader David Bransdon. Fired a third-round 64, the best round of the day, to jump into contention. Added a Sunday 66 that left him T4 with Brad Kennedy, four shots behind winner Jordan Zunic.

Finished T4 at the New Zealand Open at The Hills GC's Hills and Millbrook Courses. Was a distant eight strokes behind 36-hole leader David Bransdon. Fired a third-round 64, the best round of the day, to jump into contention. Added a Sunday 66 that left him T4 with Brad Kennedy, four shots behind winner Jordan Zunic. Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship: Began his season in February, playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Opened with a 1-under 69 at the Queensland PGA Championship and then moved into a tie for sixth at the halfway mark after shooting a 66 at the City GC Toowoomba. Was two shots off Tim Hart and Matthew Millar's 54-hole lead and made a run at victory with a final-round, 7-under 63 that wasn't quite enough as Ryan Fox shot a 62 to take the one-stroke victory. Finished T2 with Millar.

Began his season in February, playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Opened with a 1-under 69 at the Queensland PGA Championship and then moved into a tie for sixth at the halfway mark after shooting a 66 at the City GC Toowoomba. Was two shots off Tim Hart and Matthew Millar's 54-hole lead and made a run at victory with a final-round, 7-under 63 that wasn't quite enough as Ryan Fox shot a 62 to take the one-stroke victory. Finished T2 with Millar. Sanderson Farms Championship: Earned a spot in the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship because of the T5 he enjoyed in his PGA TOUR debut at the CIMB Classic. Started Sunday tied for ninth and moved up with a final-round 68 (to go with three other under-par rounds) at Kuala Lumpur G&CC.

2014 Season

Made seven Asian Tour starts, with five top-10s.

Australian PGA Championship: Final top-10 of the year came at the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December, a T9.

Final top-10 of the year came at the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December, a T9. Hong Kong Open: Finished T9 at the Hong Kong Open in October.

Finished T9 at the Hong Kong Open in October. Mercuries Taiwan Open: Added a T6 at the Mercuries Taiwan Open.

Added a T6 at the Mercuries Taiwan Open. Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters: Was in contention all week at the Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters. Opened 68-66 and trailed Lahiri by two shots at the 36-hole juncture. Finished with rounds of 71-73 to fall into a T4 with David Lipsky, S.S.P Chawrasia, Paul Peterson and Scott Barr, four strokes short of winner Chapchai Nirat.

Was in contention all week at the Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters. Opened 68-66 and trailed Lahiri by two shots at the 36-hole juncture. Finished with rounds of 71-73 to fall into a T4 with David Lipsky, S.S.P Chawrasia, Paul Peterson and Scott Barr, four strokes short of winner Chapchai Nirat. Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Added a seventh-place effort at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in September.

Added a seventh-place effort at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in September. Isuzu QLD Open: Best finish of the campaign came at the Isuzu Queensland Open. Was nine strokes off the pace after opening with a 74. Trailed by four at the halfway mark after a 68. Fell seven shots behind through 54 holes but rallied on the final day with a 70 to T3 with Jake Higginbottom, Matthew Griffin, Anthony Brown and Michael Long, four shots behind winner Andrew Dodt.

Best finish of the campaign came at the Isuzu Queensland Open. Was nine strokes off the pace after opening with a 74. Trailed by four at the halfway mark after a 68. Fell seven shots behind through 54 holes but rallied on the final day with a 70 to T3 with Jake Higginbottom, Matthew Griffin, Anthony Brown and Michael Long, four shots behind winner Andrew Dodt. Indonesian Masters: Best finish of seven Asian Tour starts was a runner-up performance at the Indonesian Masters. Finished T2 on the strength of rounds of 68-67-67-70. Took a one-shot lead over Anirban Lahiri into the final round. Playing with Lahiri, shot a Sunday 70 to Lahiri's 68 to drop into the T2 with Seuk Hyun Baek.

Best finish of seven Asian Tour starts was a runner-up performance at the Indonesian Masters. Finished T2 on the strength of rounds of 68-67-67-70. Took a one-shot lead over Anirban Lahiri into the final round. Playing with Lahiri, shot a Sunday 70 to Lahiri's 68 to drop into the T2 with Seuk Hyun Baek. NZ Open: First top-10 of the PGA Tour of Australasia season came at the New Zealand Open, where he T10.

First top-10 of the PGA Tour of Australasia season came at the New Zealand Open, where he T10. Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Golf: Picked up a T9 at the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Golf on the Japan Golf Tour.

2013 Season

Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, playing in two tournaments and making one cut. Played six PGA Tour of Australasia events, with four made cuts and one top-10. Played six PGA Tour of Australasia events, with four made cuts and one top-10.

Isuzu Queensland Open: Only other top-20 was a T13 at the Queensland Open.

Only other top-20 was a T13 at the Queensland Open. Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T61 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Missouri.

Finished T61 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Missouri. Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship: Finished fourth at the Queensland PGA Championship. Despite four rounds in the 60s (66-60-68-65), could only finish fourth, five shots behind winner Brad Kennedy on the par-68 City GC of Toowoomba.

