3H AGO

Cameron Smith betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC hits a shot from the seventeenth tee during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

    Cameron Smith returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, taking place April 10-13. Smith will look to improve on his tie for sixth place finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Smith at the Masters Tournament.

    Cameron Smith's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T671-72-72-71-2
    2023T3470-72-75-75+4
    2022T368-74-68-73-5
    2021T1074-68-73-70-3
    2020T267-68-69-69-15

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Smith's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Cameron Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT3271-72-72-72+7--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6368-70-70-73-3--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT671-72-72-71-2--

    Cameron Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 2-under.
    • Smith has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cameron Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.239

    Cameron Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smith has averaged 0.055 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Smith has performed well with an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Smith has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Smith has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

