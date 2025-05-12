PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cameron Smith betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Cameron Smith returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Smith looks to improve on his previous performance at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Smith at the PGA Championship.

    Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6368-70-70-73-3
    2023T972-72-70-65-1
    2022T1368-70-73-69E
    2021T5972-73-73-77+7
    2020T4371-69-70-70E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Smith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC71-78+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT3271-72-72-72+7--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6368-70-70-73-3--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT671-72-72-71-2--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 2-under.
    • Smith has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.269

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 36.11% for the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 287.0 yards in the current season.
    • Smith is averaging 25 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.44% for the season.
    • Smith has a Par Breakers percentage of 8.33% in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

