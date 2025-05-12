Cameron Smith betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Smith looks to improve on his previous performance at this major championship.
Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|68-70-70-73
|-3
|2023
|T9
|72-72-70-65
|-1
|2022
|T13
|68-70-73-69
|E
|2021
|T59
|72-73-73-77
|+7
|2020
|T43
|71-69-70-70
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-72-72-72
|+7
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T63
|68-70-70-73
|-3
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T6
|71-72-72-71
|-2
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 2-under.
- Smith has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.269
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 36.11% for the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance is 287.0 yards in the current season.
- Smith is averaging 25 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.44% for the season.
- Smith has a Par Breakers percentage of 8.33% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.