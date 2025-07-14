PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Cameron Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Smith of Australia hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith of Australia hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Cameron Smith returns to The Open Championship, taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, NIR from July 17-20, 2025. Smith's last appearance in this tournament resulted in a missed cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Smith at The Open Championship.

    Smith's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC80-74+12
    2023T3372-72-68-73+1
    2022167-64-73-64-20
    2021T3369-67-68-74-2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 20-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC71-78+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT3271-72-72-72+7--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6368-70-70-73-3--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT671-72-72-71-2--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 2-under.
    • Smith has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.477-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.304-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8350.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3440.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.6020.144

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 295.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith is sporting a -1.304 mark. He has a 46.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith is delivering a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he is breaking par 12.04% of the time.
    • Smith's Bogey Avoidance rate is 26.85% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland at The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Dunlap returns to Tahoe to defend title at Barracuda

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW