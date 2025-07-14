Cameron Smith betting profile: The Open Championship
Cameron Smith of Australia hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith returns to The Open Championship, taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, NIR from July 17-20, 2025. Smith's last appearance in this tournament resulted in a missed cut in 2024.
Smith's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|2023
|T33
|72-72-68-73
|+1
|2022
|1
|67-64-73-64
|-20
|2021
|T33
|69-67-68-74
|-2
At The Open Championship
- In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 20-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-72-72-72
|+7
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T63
|68-70-70-73
|-3
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T6
|71-72-72-71
|-2
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 2-under.
- Smith has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.477
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.304
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.835
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.344
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.602
|0.144
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 295.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith is sporting a -1.304 mark. He has a 46.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith is delivering a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he is breaking par 12.04% of the time.
- Smith's Bogey Avoidance rate is 26.85% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.
