Cameron Smith betting profile: U.S. Open
Cameron Smith of Australia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Smith will look to improve upon his tie for 32nd place finish in last year's tournament.
Smith's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|71-72-72-72
|+7
|2023
|4
|69-67-71-67
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2021
|T38
|71-73-78-72
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 6-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-72-72-72
|+7
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T63
|68-70-70-73
|-3
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T6
|71-72-72-71
|-2
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 2-under.
- Smith has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.174
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.720
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.703
|0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.279
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.913
|0.034
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.174 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith has a -1.720 mark. He has a 38.89 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith has delivered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 26.75, and he is breaking par 12.50 percent of the time.
- Smith's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 26.39 percent for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.