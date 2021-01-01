Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

2012 PGA TOUR: 2015

Forme Tour Victories (1)

2011 The Players Cup

International Victories (1)

2011 Players Cup [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

2011 The Players Cup

Personal

Biggest thrill in golf is winning the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada's Players Cup in 2011 to gain entry into the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open.

Favorite TV show is "Modern Family." Favorite entertainer is Rob Baird. Favorite food is ice cream. Favorite college teams are Texas Christian and North Carolina in basketball.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, finishing No. 50 in the FedExCup standings while advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time. Made 13 cuts in 24 starts, beginning the season with a runner-up finish at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Recorded top-10s in back-to-back weeks for the first time in his career at The American Express (T6) and Farmers Insurance Open (5th).

Wyndham Championship: Held a share of the first- and second-round leads at the Wyndham Championship before finishing T27. Marked his sixth career 18-hole lead/co-lead (fell to 0-for-6) and second at the Wyndham Championship. Fell to 0-for-2 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead, with both coming at the Wyndham Championship. First-round 62 marked his second career 18-hole score of 62 or better and first since the 2015 Wyndham Championship (62/R1).

2019 Season

Collected one top-10 and 17 made cuts in 32 starts to finish 159th in the FedExCup standings, but secured PGA TOUR membership for the 2019-20 season by finishing No. 17 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25. Entered the PGA TOUR season 35th in the final priority ranking. Best result on the PGA TOUR came at the Barracuda Championship (6th).

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a final-round 67 en route to a T20 finish at 12-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. The finish secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, ending his season at No. 92 in the FedExCup following a T66 at the Dell Technologies Championship. Made 20 cuts from 31 starts in a season that included seven top-25s, three of which were top-10s.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Recorded a career-best third-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii after holding a one-shot lead entering the final round, the first 54-hole lead of his career. Final-round 70 left him one shot out of a playoff, eventually won by Patton Kizzire over James Hahn.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven starts, three top-25s and five cuts made. Was 47th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 23rd-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25). Managed two top-10 finishes in 17 starts on the PGA TOUR, ending the season No. 166 in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Equaled his career-high with two top-10 finishes in a season (2015, 2016, 2017) with his T4 finish at the Barracuda Championship. Marked his second top-10 finish in three starts at the Barracuda Championship (T10-2015, T4-2017). With 41 points, was just three points shy of the three-man playoff, eventually won by Chris Stroud.

2016 Season

Made 14 cuts from 26 PGA TOUR starts, including two top-10s, to finish No. 144 in the FedExCup standings. Was No. 125 in FedExCup standings at conclusion of U.S. Open but drifted down the standings after missing cuts in final four starts of the season.

Valero Texas Open: Posted the field-low final round at the Valero Texas Open, a 7-under 65, to claim a share of ninth place with three others at TPC San Antonio. On Sunday, overcame a bogey at the first with an eagle-birdie-birdie-par-birdie finish on his last five holes.

2015 Season

Made 15 of 26 cuts during rookie PGA TOUR season, with two top-10s. Finished No. 132 on the FedExCup standings and No. 129 on the money list.

Web.com Tour Championship: Did not compete in the Web.com Tour Championship, leaving him 16th on the final priority-ranking order.

Did not compete in the Web.com Tour Championship, leaving him 16th on the final priority-ranking order. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the cut in three tournaments. Played his way into contention at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Opened with a 1-under 70 and was three back after the first round. Rebounded from a second-round 72 with 70-69 on the weekend to secure a T2 finish, two back of winner Andrew Loupe. Collected a check for $74,666, advancing him to seventh on the Finals' money list, ensuring his return to the PGA TOUR.

2014 Season

Played in 24 of the Korn Ferry Tour's 25 tournaments. In his first 16 outings, had only two finishes better than 50th. Stretch included nine missed cuts, including the last four in late-June and July. Overall, had three top-10s and six top-25s, while making 15 cuts. Made his next two cuts following the Stonebrae Classic, and finished the Regular Season 65th on the money list. Made all four cuts in the Finals.

Chiquita Classic: Posted his best finish of the year, a T3, at the Chiquita Classic. A check for $68,000 ensured he would collect his PGA TOUR card for the first time at the close of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2013 Season

Made the cut in eight of 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three top-25 finishes and one top-10.

Web.com Tour Championship: Made the cut in two of four Finals events, a T17 at the Web.com Tour Championship his best outing.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 24 starts and recorded a pair of top-10 performances in his first full year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Neediest Kids Championship: In October, finished T8 at the Neediest Kids Championship. Was T4 and two shots back after 36 holes. Trailed Josh Persons by just one stroke after 54 holes but fell back after a 6-over 41 on the back nine left him with a final-round 76 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

2011 Season

WNB Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the WNB Golf Classic, his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

Amateur Highlights