Tom Hoge betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for 46th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon his 2024 performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4670-69-73-66-2
    2023T4367-69-73-67-4
    2022MC73-66-1
    2021T469-64-67-69-15
    2020MC71-70-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-68-70-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-71-72-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6473-74-67-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-78+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 33rd at the BMW Championship, where he finished at 6-over.
    • He has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.618-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3090.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.006-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.092-0.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.408-1.487

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.618 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.309 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
    • Hoge has 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.76% (154th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

