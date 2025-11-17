Tom Hoge betting profile: The RSM Classic
Tom Hoge missed the cut at 1-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Hoge's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|T4
|65-68-67-67
|-15
|2021
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2020
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.618
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.309
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.006
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.092
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.408
|-0.792
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.618 this season, ranking 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.309 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The RSM Classic.
