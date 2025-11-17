Tom Hoge betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.618 this season, ranking 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.309 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 21.17% of the time.