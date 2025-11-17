PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Tom Hoge missed the cut at 1-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The RSM Classic.

    Hoge's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-72+1
    2022T465-68-67-67-15
    2021MC69-72-1
    2020MC70-70-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-66-70-67-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-68-70-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-71-72-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6473-74-67-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-78+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.618-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.309-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.0060.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.092-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.408-0.792

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.618 this season, ranking 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.309 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

