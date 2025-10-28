Grant Thornton Invitational announces teams for 2025 event
Field features 19 of the top 50 in the world from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour
NAPLES, Fla. — Tournament officials today announced the 16 teams that will compete in the Grant Thornton Invitational, set to return Dec. 12-14 at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
The 16 mixed teams for the third annual event include:
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Charley Hull and Daniel Berger
- Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
- Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
- Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
- Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
- Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
- Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
- Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
- Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell
This year’s field has a combined 137 LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR career victories, with nine of those wins coming in 2025. There are 10 major champions in the field, including this year’s U.S. Women’s Open Champion. A total of seven different countries will be represented in Naples.
“We are thrilled with the 16 dynamic teams we’ve been able to put together for this year. The interest from both tours continues to be high, and we are incredibly pleased with the collection of world-class players heading to Tiburón Golf Club this December,” said Rob Hartman, Grant Thornton Invitational tournament director. “These mixed teams are comprised of current-year winners from both tours, many of the game’s rising stars and established veterans and major champions.”
The tournament’s 32-player field, which is evenly comprised of LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR professionals playing on 16 mixed teams, will compete for an equal purse of $4 million, while also experiencing equal visibility and a different format each day. The unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional competition will include Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format. More information on the format can be found here: Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament unveils three distinct formats for mixed-team play.
Meet the teams
(WWGR = Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings; OWGR = Official World Golf Ranking)
Patty Tavatanakit (WWGR: 55) and Jake Knapp (OWGR: 87)
As the defending champions of the Grant Thornton Invitational, this pair holds a total of three career wins on their respective tours. Tavatanakit, 26, from Thailand, has two wins on the LPGA Tour and was the 2021 Rookie of the Year on the LPGA Tour. Knapp, 31, has one career PGA TOUR title.
Lydia Ko (WWGR: 4) and Jason Day (OWGR: 45)
As the inaugural champions of the Grant Thornton Invitational, these former world No. 1 players have the most individual career titles in the field. Ko, 28, an LPGA Hall of Fame member from New Zealand, has 23 victories along with winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Day, 37, from Australia, has won 13 times, including a major: the 2015 PGA Championship. Ko and Day are also Grant Thornton ambassadors.
Lilia Vu (WWGR: 34) and Tony Finau (OWGR: 72)
Vu, 28, is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour, with four victories in 2023, including two major championships. Finau, 36, has six career victories. This is a new team and Finau’s return to the tournament since 2023, when he finished T4 with Nelly Korda. Vu and Finau are also Grant Thornton ambassadors.
Nelly Korda (WWGR: 2) and Denny McCarthy (OWGR: 57)
Korda, 26, has accumulated 15 career victories, including two major titles. She was named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year following a seven-win season. This is her third consecutive appearance in the tournament, with her best result being a T4 in 2023, when she was paired with Tony Finau. McCarthy, 32, is making his second appearance since 2023, when he finished T4 with Megan Khang.
Jessica Korda (WWGR: NA) and Bud Cauley (OWGR: 66)
Both are newcomers to the competition. Korda, 32, has won six times on the LPGA Tour, with her latest victory being in 2021. Cauley, 35, who has suffered multiple injuries since 2018, had a strong resurgence in 2025, qualifying him for the PGA TOUR playoffs and rising to No. 66 in the world.
Brooke Henderson (WWGR: 25) and Corey Conners (OWGR: 27)
The Canadian team is the highest-ranked pairing in the field. This will be the third consecutive year they have been paired together, finishing second in 2023 and T4 last year. Henderson, 28, has won 14 times on the LPGA Tour, including a special victory this year at the CPKC Women’s Canadian Open. Conners, 33, has two career victories on the PGA TOUR, both at the Valero Texas Open. He was T8 at the Masters Tournament and T10 at The Open Championship this year.
Andrea Lee (WWGR: 20) and Billy Horschel (OWGR: 40)
This will be the second time these two are paired together. In 2023, they finished T14. Combined, they have nine victories on their respective tours. Lee, 27, has one victory, and Horschel, 38, has eight PGA TOUR wins, including a FedEx Cup trophy.
Charley Hull (WWGR: 5) and Daniel Berger (OWGR: 52)
England’s Hull will be returning for her second appearance in the tournament since finishing T9 with fellow countryman Justin Rose in 2023. Berger is also making his second start, finishing 13th with Nelly Korda last year. Hull, 29, has won three times during her career, including a win in September at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Berger, 32, is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR.
Lottie Woad (WWGR: 11) and Luke Clanton (OWGR: 151)
This is a new team to the competition. As the youngest team in the field, Woad, 21, and Clanton, 21, were college teammates at Florida State University. Woad, from England, won the 2022 Girls Amateur Championship, 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur and reached No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in June 2024. Earlier this year, she won her first professional start on the LPGA Tour at the Women’s Scottish Open. Clanton, 21, rose to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in August 2024.
Lexi Thompson (WWGR: 71) and Wyndham Clark (OWGR: 33)
This duo of major championship winners will be paired for the first time. Thompson, 30, has played the last two years with Rickie Fowler, while Clark, 31, is joining the tournament for the first time. Thompson has 11 career victories. Clark has won three times on the PGA TOUR, all in 2023 — including the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
Jennifer Kupcho (WWGR: 41) and Chris Gotterup (OWGR: 26)
Kupcho returns for the second year, finishing third last year with Akshay Bhatia. Gotterup is a rookie in the field. Kupcho, 28, won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019 and has since recorded four career LPGA Tour victories, including this year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic. Gotterup, 26, was the college player of the year in 2022 and has two PGA TOUR wins, including the Scottish Open in July.
Rose Zhang (WWGR: 56) and Michael Kim (OWGR: 37)
Zhang, 22, returns for her second start in the tournament. She finished T9 with Sahith Theegala in 2023. Zhang has won twice on the LPGA Tour. Her first win in 2023 made her the first player to win in her professional debut on the LPGA Tour since 1951. Kim, 32, holds one PGA TOUR victory from 2018. In 2013, while at the University of California, Berkeley, he was named the college national player of the year. This is his first appearance in the tournament.
Lauren Coughlin (WWGR: 16) and Andrew Novak (OWGR: 35)
Coughlin is making her second consecutive start in the tournament. She finished T7 with Cam Young last year. This is the first start for Novak. Coughlin, 33, has two LPGA Tour wins, both in 2024. Novak, 30, captured his first PGA TOUR victory this year in New Orleans at a team event with partner Ben Griffin.
Maja Stark (WWGR: 15) and Neal Shipley (OWGR: 89)
Stark is making her second consecutive appearance in the competition. The Swedish star was T9 last year with J.T. Poston. Shipley is another rookie in the field and new to competition this year. Stark, 25, has two career victories, including this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. Shipley, 24, has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, earning his PGA TOUR card for the 2026 season.
Angel Yin (WWGR: 10) and Tom Hoge (OWGR: 85)
This is a new team competing in the Grant Thornton Invitational. Yin, 27, has won twice on the LPGA Tour, including the Honda LPGA Thailand earlier this season. Hoge, 36, won the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for his lone PGA TOUR victory so far.
Megan Khang (WWGR: 35) and Keith Mitchell (OWGR: 124)
Khang is returning to the tournament for the third time with a different partner. She was T9 with Matt Kuchar last year and T4 with Denny McCarthy in 2023. Mitchell is competing in the tournament for the first time. Khang, 28, has one career victory, and Mitchell, 33, has one PGA TOUR win.