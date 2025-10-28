Grant Thornton Invitational announces teams for 2025 event

Zhang, 22, returns for her second start in the tournament. She finished T9 with Sahith Theegala in 2023. Zhang has won twice on the LPGA Tour. Her first win in 2023 made her the first player to win in her professional debut on the LPGA Tour since 1951. Kim, 32, holds one PGA TOUR victory from 2018. In 2013, while at the University of California, Berkeley, he was named the college national player of the year. This is his first appearance in the tournament.