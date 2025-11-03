Tom Hoge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.618 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.309 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 20.67% of the time.