Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2017 Lost to Ethan Tracy, Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2014 Lost to Julián Etulain, Luciano Dodda, Mauricio Azcué, Rick Cochran III, Marcelo Rozo, Matt Ryan, TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open
National Teams
Personal
- Attended La Salle de Veracruz-Heritage Academy.
- Earliest golf memory was traveling with his family to the Junior World Championship.
- If not a professional golfer, would be a golf coach.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was meeting the President of Mexico.
- Favorite college team is the University of South Carolina-Aiken Pacers. Favorite pro team is Real Madrid.
- Not many people know he is called "Porky."
- Bucket list includes going to Europe and helping kids with cancer.
- Personal motto is "Failure is not falling down but refusing to get up."
- Is involved with the Fundacion Zotoluco charity.
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Parred his final five holes and carded rounds of 69-65-64-68 for an 18-under 266 and a one-stroke victory at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. Prior to the win, he made 193 starts across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with his highest finish being runner-up on four occasions.
2020 Season
-
TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Earned his second straight top-10 finish (T5) in his hometown of San Antonio at 11-under 277 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
-
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Competing in his hometown, carded a final-round 7-under 65 to finish T6 at 18-under 270 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
-
Panama Championship: Carded a final-round 5-under 65 to finish solo-second at the Panama Championship at 9-under 271, one shot back of winner Davis Riley.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Spurred by a third-round 67, finished T7 at 10-under 278 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.
2019 Season
-
John Deere Classic: Shot a first-round 62 to hold the 18-hole lead at the John Deere Classic before finishing T74 (MDF). Marked his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Puerto Rico Open en route to a T10. Represented the first lead/co-lead after any round in his PGA TOUR career.
-
ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: Helped improve Mexico's previous-best finish of 7th in the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf with a runner-up result at The Metropolitan Golf Club with teammate Abraham Ancer. Carded a final-round 66 in Foursomes to finish three strokes behind the victorious Belgian team. Moved up the leaderboard in round two after recording a 2-under 70 in foursomes, which stood as the round's low score.
2018 Season
Made 25 starts on TOUR, with one top-25 finish at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Concluded the season No. 189 in the FedExCup standings and failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs in his first attempt. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with made cuts in all six starts and one top-10. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season with a 14th-place finish in The Finals 25. Was 28th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished fifth at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 17-under 267 after holding a share of the 54-hole lead. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two top-threes and 17 cuts made. Was 46th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 25th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Entered the Regular Season finale in Portland at 24th on the money list and finished T43 at the WinCo Foods Portlant Open presented by Kraft-Heinz to earn the final of 25 cards after Keith Mitchell failed to birdie any of the last three holes.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Finished solo-third despite a final-round 78. Tied the low round of the tournament with a 5-under 67 on Saturday to move within one shot of D.H. Lee's lead after 54 holes.
-
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: In his World Golf Championships debut, finished T67 after gaining entry as the highest-ranked Mexican-born player in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 472).
-
Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: Posted a final-round 64 to move from T13 into sole possession of the clubhouse lead at 13-under par. Was matched by Ethan Tracy at 13-under when Tracy holed a 101-yard wedge for eagle on the 72nd hole to force a playoff. Lost on the second playoff hole when Tracy converted a 20-foot birdie putt.
2016 Season
Finished the season with 21 starts, one runner-up, one additional top-10, and 12 cuts made. Was 51st on the Regular Season money list to secure full exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017. Suffered an injury in late June after the Air Capital Classic and had to miss three starts to recover. Finished 63rd on the Finals money list.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Took the first-round lead by one shot in Wichita, with an opening 62 on his way to a T23 finish after closing with rounds of 68-69-72.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Posted his second top-10 of the season, with a career-best T2 in the Dominican Republic, shooting scores of 69-63-68-68 to end at 20-under. Finished four shots back of winner Dominic Bozzelli.
-
Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: In only his second start of the season, posted his first top-10 of the year in Bogota. Recorded a 65 in the final round of the Club Colombia Championship for a T7.
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Recorded two top-25s. Made just three cuts in his last 14 starts. Finished 82nd on the money list.
-
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Fired a course-record 62 to take a three-shot lead in the first round in Colombia. Round included nine birdies and no bogeys. Maintained lead by one after a second-round 71, but closed with 71-68 to T6 for his second career top-10.
2014 Season
Missed cuts in five of his last seven Korn Ferry Tour tournaments to drop from 45th to 78th in earnings. Was the man on the bubble at No. 75 at the Regular Season finale in Portland, Ore., where he missed the cut and fell outside the top 75, thus missing the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and failing to secure full exempt Tour status in 2015. Played in seven PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments and placed 70th on the final Order of Merit.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T71 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Finished T4 in North Carolina in May. Entered Sunday's final round tied for fourth and closed with a 70 to remain in that position, moving to No. 39 on the money list.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Traveled to Midland, Texas, and T15.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Finished T13 in Mexico.
-
TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Was in a seven-way playoff finish at the tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. Opened the event with 63 to lead by one. Finished regulation tied with Marcelo Rozo, the eventual winner, Mauricio Azcue, Rick Cochran, Lucho Dodda, Julian Etulain and Matt Ryan.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: In March, played in Puerto Rico as a sponsor's exemption. Missed the cut in his first PGA TOUR appearance.
2013 Season
Played the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, entering 10 events and making six cuts. Best finishes were two T14s and a T19. Finished 58th on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Made five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, making three cuts, to include T22, T31 and T36 finishes.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour event, in North Carolina (missed cut).
Amateur Highlights
- Made all-conference and all-region teams and was a four-time Division II All-American at University South Carolina-Aiken.
- Was named Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.
- Was team champion at Americas Junior Cup matches.