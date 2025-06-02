1H AGO

Roberto Díaz betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Roberto DÃ­az of Mexico plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)