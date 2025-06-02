Roberto Díaz betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Roberto DÃaz of Mexico plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Roberto Díaz returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. The tournament will be held at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.
Roberto Díaz's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|77
|-
|2023
|T24
|68-65-70-69
|-13
|2022
|T61
|67-70-67-75
|-6
|2020
|T38
|71-66-69-67
|-12
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Díaz's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 77.
- Díaz's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Roberto Díaz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Roberto Díaz's recent performances
- Díaz's best finish in his last ten appearances was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
Roberto Díaz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Roberto Díaz's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Díaz.
All stats in this article are accurate for Díaz as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
