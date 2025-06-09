PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Roberto Díaz betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Roberto DÃ­az of Mexico plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Roberto Díaz is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Díaz at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Díaz's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Roberto Díaz's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--

    Roberto Díaz's recent performances

    • Díaz had his best finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Díaz has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Díaz has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roberto Díaz's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.220

    Roberto Díaz's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Díaz has averaged -0.361 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Díaz's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is -0.075.
    • On the greens, Díaz has posted a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Díaz has averaged -0.220 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Díaz as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

