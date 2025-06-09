Roberto Díaz betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Roberto DÃaz of Mexico plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Roberto Díaz is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Díaz's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Roberto Díaz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Roberto Díaz's recent performances
- Díaz had his best finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Díaz has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Díaz has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roberto Díaz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.220
Roberto Díaz's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Díaz has averaged -0.361 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Díaz's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is -0.075.
- On the greens, Díaz has posted a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
- Díaz has averaged -0.220 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Díaz as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.