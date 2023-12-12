Roberto Díaz Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Roberto Díaz ended the weekend at -14, good for a 45th-place finish. He heads into the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 seeking better results.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Díaz's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Díaz's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Díaz has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Díaz has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Roberto Díaz has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Díaz is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Díaz is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Díaz's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|286.9
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|70.14%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|30.0
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|21.18%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|14.24%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Díaz's Best Finishes
- Díaz took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Díaz's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 37th at the Valero Texas Open.
Díaz's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Díaz's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|144
|E
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|37
|68-69-76-71
|284
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-69-67-68
|274
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Díaz as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
