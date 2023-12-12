Roberto Díaz Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Díaz has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Díaz has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.

Off the tee, Roberto Díaz has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Díaz is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.