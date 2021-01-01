Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic 2014 OHL Classic at Mayakoba

OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2011 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational

Additional Victories (3)

2013 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Matt Kuchar]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Matt Kuchar] 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Matt Kuchar]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Matt Kuchar] 2020 QBE Shootout [with Matt Kuchar]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

2015 Lost to J.B. Holmes, Jason Day, Scott Stallings, Farmers Insurance Open

Lost to J.B. Holmes, Jason Day, Scott Stallings, Farmers Insurance Open 2021 Defeated Joaquin Niemann, Sentry Tournament of Champions

Defeated Joaquin Niemann, Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 Defeated Kramer Hickok, Travelers Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2011 Lost to Danny Lee, WNB Golf Classic

National Teams

2011 Walker Cup

Personal

Attended Baylor School (2003-07) in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he led the school to four state titles. Also won one individual state title in high school.

Named to SEC academic honor roll all four years at Georgia.

Biggest thrill outside golf was shooting an 11-point buck.

Follows the Atlanta Falcons and is a huge UGA football fanatic.

Not many people know that he is a "Jeopardy" fanatic.

Bucket list includes skydiving, flying in an F16 and driving a NASCAR vehicle.

He uses a 1989 quarter to mark his ball to represent the year he was born.

Lists Davis Love III and Fred Couples as favorite players he followed while growing up.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing, college football

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Travelers Championship: Defeated Kramer Hickok in an eight-hole playoff to win his fourth PGA TOUR title and second of the season. Victory came in his 264th career start at the age of 31 years, 11 months, 4 days. Improved to 2-0 in playoffs on the season and 2-1 in his PGA TOUR career. Marked the the seventh playoff of eight holes or more in PGA TOUR history.

Defeated Kramer Hickok in an eight-hole playoff to win his fourth PGA TOUR title and second of the season. Victory came in his 264th career start at the age of 31 years, 11 months, 4 days. Improved to 2-0 in playoffs on the season and 2-1 in his PGA TOUR career. Marked the the seventh playoff of eight holes or more in PGA TOUR history. U.S. Open: Recorded his second consecutive top-five in the U.S. Open, finishing solo-third in June. Played the final five holes in 3-under.

Recorded his second consecutive top-five in the U.S. Open, finishing solo-third in June. Played the final five holes in 3-under. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Won his third PGA TOUR title at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, defeating Joaquin Niemann in a playoff in his 250th career start on TOUR. Made a birdie at the par-5 18th to force the playoff and another birdie on No. 18 to win on the first extra hole. Qualified for the event by finishing the previous season in the top 30 of the FedExCup standings; due to the number of tournaments in 2020 canceled by COVID-19, all players who advanced to the 2020 TOUR Championship were eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Marked his first win on the PGA TOUR since the 2013 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (1.711 per round). Held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds.

Won his third PGA TOUR title at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, defeating Joaquin Niemann in a playoff in his 250th career start on TOUR. Made a birdie at the par-5 18th to force the playoff and another birdie on No. 18 to win on the first extra hole. Qualified for the event by finishing the previous season in the top 30 of the FedExCup standings; due to the number of tournaments in 2020 canceled by COVID-19, all players who advanced to the 2020 TOUR Championship were eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Marked his first win on the PGA TOUR since the 2013 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (1.711 per round). Held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds. U.S. Open: Finished solo-fourth at the U.S. Open in September, earning his first career top-10 in a major championship. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green (1.545 per round). Marked the first tournament in which he averaged more than 1.5 SG: Around the Green over four rounds.

2020 Season

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the second time in his career and first since the 2014-15 season, finishing the season tied with Webb Simpson for No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth time in his ninth season on TOUR. Recorded six top-10s, with four coming during the fall portion of the season, and made the cut in 18 of 20 starts. Best result of the season came at THE NORTHERN TRUST, finishing solo-second to move to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings entering the BMW Championship.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Finished solo-second at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his best result since a runner-up at the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge. Held a share of the first-round lead, falling to 1-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career. Marked his first career top-10 in a FedExCup Playoffs event. Co-led the field in Birdies (24).

Finished solo-second at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his best result since a runner-up at the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge. Held a share of the first-round lead, falling to 1-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career. Marked his first career top-10 in a FedExCup Playoffs event. Co-led the field in Birdies (24). The Honda Classic: Shot a first-round 66 to hold a share of the lead at The Honda Classic before finishing T17. Represented his second 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR (fell to 1-for-2).

Shot a first-round 66 to hold a share of the lead at The Honda Classic before finishing T17. Represented his second 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR (fell to 1-for-2). Mayakoba Golf Classic: Finished fifth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his third top-five and fourth top-10 in the fall portion of the schedule. Held the outright lead after the second round, falling to 2-for-4 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Co-led the field in Birdies (24).

Finished fifth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his third top-five and fourth top-10 in the fall portion of the schedule. Held the outright lead after the second round, falling to 2-for-4 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Co-led the field in Birdies (24). Houston Open: Shot a final-round 66 to finish T4 at the Houston Open, his first top-10 in six starts at the event. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation (59/72) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.85).

Shot a final-round 66 to finish T4 at the Houston Open, his first top-10 in six starts at the event. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation (59/72) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.85). A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Finished T3 and seven strokes behind champion Joaquin Niemann at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Led the field in Driving Accuracy Percentage (78.57%) and co-led in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive time. Missed the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, to end his season at No. 125 in the FedExCup. Despite missed cuts in his first five starts, advanced to the weekend 11 times in 31 starts. Posted two top-10s among six top-25 finishes.

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Earned a T5 at the Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Recorded a second-round 69 that included scores of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 on the card. The hole-in-one, his first on the PGA TOUR, came with a 7-iron at No. 17. It was one of three aces during the week (Augusto Nunez, Shawn Stefani), all at No. 17. In round three, recorded a bogey-free 5-under 67, matching the low score of the day.

Earned a T5 at the Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Recorded a second-round 69 that included scores of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 on the card. The hole-in-one, his first on the PGA TOUR, came with a 7-iron at No. 17. It was one of three aces during the week (Augusto Nunez, Shawn Stefani), all at No. 17. In round three, recorded a bogey-free 5-under 67, matching the low score of the day. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second straight top-15 result at Torrey Pines. Marked his sixth made cut in as many starts at the tournament.

2017 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 26 starts through the Wyndham Championship, two of which were top-10 showings. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 118 in the final standings.

A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 118 in the final standings. FedEx St. Jude Classic: One of two past champions to finish in the top 10, the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic champion posted a final-round 65 to finish T10 at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

One of two past champions to finish in the top 10, the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic champion posted a final-round 65 to finish T10 at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Matt Kuchar to win December's Franklin Templeton Shootout by one stroke over Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker. It was their second win in the event in the last four years. Sank a decisive 12-foot putt for eagle on the 17th hole to give his team the lead moments after Kelly had made birdie to put his team in front.

Teamed with Matt Kuchar to win December's Franklin Templeton Shootout by one stroke over Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker. It was their second win in the event in the last four years. Sank a decisive 12-foot putt for eagle on the 17th hole to give his team the lead moments after Kelly had made birdie to put his team in front. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his second start of the season, finished T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with four rounds of 67. Has improved in each of his four starts at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (60-2012, T40-2013, T16-2014, T4-2016).

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season on the strength of three top-10s, including two top-five performances. Finished No. 47 in the final standings. Marked the fourth straight season he has advanced to the 70-player BMW Championship. Began the Playoffs at No. 35 in the FedExCup standings, eventually finishing No. 47. In five seasons in the FedExCup, has not finished worse than 79th (2012).

BMW Championship: T47 finish at the BMW Championship.

T47 finish at the BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: T41 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

T41 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: T60 at The Barclays,

T60 at The Barclays, DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Parred the final six holes and carded a final-round 66 to finish solo-second and three behind Jordan Spieth at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. It marked his best performance on Tour since a T2 at the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open. The finish marked his second top-five showing at Colonial Country Club (T5-2012). Seized the lead at one point during the final round, spurred on by an eagle on the par-5 opening hole and birdies on Nos. 7, 8, 10 and 11, but a bogey on No. 12 and pars the rest of the way left him three behind Spieth.

Parred the final six holes and carded a final-round 66 to finish solo-second and three behind Jordan Spieth at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. It marked his best performance on Tour since a T2 at the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open. The finish marked his second top-five showing at Colonial Country Club (T5-2012). Seized the lead at one point during the final round, spurred on by an eagle on the par-5 opening hole and birdies on Nos. 7, 8, 10 and 11, but a bogey on No. 12 and pars the rest of the way left him three behind Spieth. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Shot no worse than even par over four rounds at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship to finish 10th at 4-under.

Shot no worse than even par over four rounds at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship to finish 10th at 4-under. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Finished second for the second consecutive year with partner Matt Kuchar at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December. The team finished two strokes behind Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker and have combined for a 93-under-par total in their last nine rounds.

2015 Season

Season highlighted by a 28th-place finish in the FedExCup, advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time after heartbreaking 31st- and 32nd-place FedExCup finishes in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Tallied a career-high 24 made cuts while equaling a career-best number of top-25 finishes (10).

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Went on to finish T22 at East Lake GC in Atlanta, closing the season with a final-round 3-under 67.

Went on to finish T22 at East Lake GC in Atlanta, closing the season with a final-round 3-under 67. BMW Championship: Finished T19 at the BMW Championship, just enough to move from No. 32 to No. 30 to claim the last spot in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola field. He was one of four players to play his way into the season finale from outside the top 30 at the beginning of the BMW Championship.

Finished T19 at the BMW Championship, just enough to move from No. 32 to No. 30 to claim the last spot in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola field. He was one of four players to play his way into the season finale from outside the top 30 at the beginning of the BMW Championship. Valspar Championship: Following a 1-over 72 and a 3-over 74 in the Valspar Championships's second and third rounds, tied the week's low score with a 6-under 65 Sunday to claim a T10 with six others.

Following a 1-over 72 and a 3-over 74 in the Valspar Championships's second and third rounds, tied the week's low score with a 6-under 65 Sunday to claim a T10 with six others. Farmers Insurance Open: Lost in a playoff to Jason Day at the Farmers Insurance Open after holding the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead. Finished runner-up for the first time in his career. It marked his first playoff on TOUR, and it was also his first 54-hole TOUR lead.

Lost in a playoff to Jason Day at the Farmers Insurance Open after holding the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead. Finished runner-up for the first time in his career. It marked his first playoff on TOUR, and it was also his first 54-hole TOUR lead. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Began the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open six strokes back, but thanks to a 5-under 66 at TPC Scottsdale Sunday, finished alone in third place at 12-under 272. Marked his first top-three finish since a playoff loss at the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open.

Began the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open six strokes back, but thanks to a 5-under 66 at TPC Scottsdale Sunday, finished alone in third place at 12-under 272. Marked his first top-three finish since a playoff loss at the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open. Sony Open in Hawaii: Making his fifth start of the season, recorded his first top-10 with a T3 effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Despite four rounds in the 60s, still finished a distant 10 strokes behind runaway-winner Jimmy Walker. It marked his third consecutive top-10 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii (fourth in 2014 and T9 in 2013).

Making his fifth start of the season, recorded his first top-10 with a T3 effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Despite four rounds in the 60s, still finished a distant 10 strokes behind runaway-winner Jimmy Walker. It marked his third consecutive top-10 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii (fourth in 2014 and T9 in 2013). Franklin Templeton Shootout: Along with teammate Matt Kuchar, finished second in defense of their Franklin Templeton Shootout title, losing to the team of Jason Day and Cameron Tringale by one stroke in mid-December in Naples, Fla.

2014 Season

Among seven top-10 finishes in 28 starts was his second career PGA TOUR victory.

BMW Championship: Two missed cuts and a T31 at the BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs dropped him to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings.

Two missed cuts and a T31 at the BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs dropped him to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings. Deutsche Bank Championship: In the FedExCup Playoffs, missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

In the FedExCup Playoffs, missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: In the FedExCup Playoffs, missed the cut at The Barclays.

In the FedExCup Playoffs, missed the cut at The Barclays. Travelers Championship: Finished T7 at the Travelers Championship for his first top-10 in three starts at TPC River Highlands.

Finished T7 at the Travelers Championship for his first top-10 in three starts at TPC River Highlands. Northern Trust Open: Finished T10 at the Northern Trust Open (70-69-69-67).

Finished T10 at the Northern Trust Open (70-69-69-67). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings with a ninth-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The top-10 was his fourth of the season in eight starts, tying his career-high from the 2013 season.

Moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings with a ninth-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The top-10 was his fourth of the season in eight starts, tying his career-high from the 2013 season. Sony Open in Hawaii: Seeking his second win in his last three starts on TOUR, carded rounds of 66-66-67-67 to finish solo fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, three strokes behind champion Jimmy Walker. Entered the final round trailing Kirk by one stroke, and then posted a 3-under 67 for his second consecutive top-10 finish at Waialae CC (T9 in 2013).

Seeking his second win in his last three starts on TOUR, carded rounds of 66-66-67-67 to finish solo fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, three strokes behind champion Jimmy Walker. Entered the final round trailing Kirk by one stroke, and then posted a 3-under 67 for his second consecutive top-10 finish at Waialae CC (T9 in 2013). Franklin Templeton Shootout: After being a late addition to the field when Brandt Snedeker was forced to withdraw due to injury, he teamed with Matt Kuchar in mid-December to claim the Franklin Templeton Shootout by a record seven strokes over Ian Poulter and Freddie Jacobson. Their 54-hole total of 34-under-par 182 tied the tournament record set in 1990 by Fred Couples and Raymond Floyd.

After being a late addition to the field when Brandt Snedeker was forced to withdraw due to injury, he teamed with Matt Kuchar in mid-December to claim the Franklin Templeton Shootout by a record seven strokes over Ian Poulter and Freddie Jacobson. Their 54-hole total of 34-under-par 182 tied the tournament record set in 1990 by Fred Couples and Raymond Floyd. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Entered the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba one shot behind Robert Karlsson before firing a final-round 65 to win the tournament by four shots over Brian Stuard. Earned second PGA TOUR victory at age 24 years, 3 months, 24 days in his 57th career start and his first in the Mexico event. Became the second consecutive graduate of the University of Georgia to win on TOUR, following Chris Kirk's triumph at The McGladrey Classic. The victory was his second title in his last 14 TOUR starts. His 72-hole total of 263 was a tournament record, one better than Brian Gay's 264 from the 2008 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. His four-shot victory is the largest in tournament history. Has come from one shot back entering the final round in both of his TOUR wins.

Entered the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba one shot behind Robert Karlsson before firing a final-round 65 to win the tournament by four shots over Brian Stuard. Earned second PGA TOUR victory at age 24 years, 3 months, 24 days in his 57th career start and his first in the Mexico event. Became the second consecutive graduate of the University of Georgia to win on TOUR, following Chris Kirk's triumph at The McGladrey Classic. The victory was his second title in his last 14 TOUR starts. His 72-hole total of 263 was a tournament record, one better than Brian Gay's 264 from the 2008 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. His four-shot victory is the largest in tournament history. Has come from one shot back entering the final round in both of his TOUR wins. CIMB Classic: Posted four rounds under par to finish T7 at the CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur G&CC in Malaysia.

2013 Season

Sophomore season included 21 made cuts in 26 PGA TOUR starts. Season was highlighted by a win at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 28 in the FedExCup, but a 50th-place finish at Conway Farms dropped him out of the top 30 (No. 31), just missing on a trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Entered the BMW Championship No. 28 in the FedExCup, but a 50th-place finish at Conway Farms dropped him out of the top 30 (No. 31), just missing on a trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in early June to hold off a hard-charging Phil Mickelson and Scott Stallings and claim his first PGA TOUR title, by two strokes. The win came in his 44th career PGA TOUR start and in the state of Tennessee, where he attended high school (Baylor School in Chattanooga, from 2003-07). Began the final round a stroke off the lead en route to the win, becoming the seventh come-from-behind winner of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in the last eight years. A co-leader after the first round, became the sixth player of the season to carry the 18-hole lead/co-lead on to victory.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in early June to hold off a hard-charging Phil Mickelson and Scott Stallings and claim his first PGA TOUR title, by two strokes. The win came in his 44th career PGA TOUR start and in the state of Tennessee, where he attended high school (Baylor School in Chattanooga, from 2003-07). Began the final round a stroke off the lead en route to the win, becoming the seventh come-from-behind winner of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in the last eight years. A co-leader after the first round, became the sixth player of the season to carry the 18-hole lead/co-lead on to victory. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In his 13th start of the season, posted four sub-par rounds for just the second time during the season (T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii). Rounds of 68-70-69-67 at the par-72 TPC Louisiana gave him a share of sixth place with Boo Weekley at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The number 13 proved anything but unlucky to him, as he was the only player in the field to birdie the par-4 hole all four rounds. Finished at 14-under 274 total, six strokes off Billy Horschel's winning total.

In his 13th start of the season, posted four sub-par rounds for just the second time during the season (T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii). Rounds of 68-70-69-67 at the par-72 TPC Louisiana gave him a share of sixth place with Boo Weekley at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The number 13 proved anything but unlucky to him, as he was the only player in the field to birdie the par-4 hole all four rounds. Finished at 14-under 274 total, six strokes off Billy Horschel's winning total. Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: With Jimmy Johnston, regular caddie of Steve Stricker, on his bag, birdied the par-5 first hole all four rounds at the Tampa Bay Championship en route to a T7 with six others.

With Jimmy Johnston, regular caddie of Steve Stricker, on his bag, birdied the par-5 first hole all four rounds at the Tampa Bay Championship en route to a T7 with six others. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with rounds of 69-69-62-66. His third-round 62 equaled his career-low round on TOUR (2012 Humana Challenge). The event was won by fellow University of Georgia Bulldog Russell Henley.

2012 Season

Entered the Playoffs No. 87 in the FedExCup standings. Ended the season No. 79 in the FedExCup.

Deutsche Bank Championship: T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: T24 at The Barclays.

T24 at The Barclays. Wyndham Championship: Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship after entering the final round two shots off the lead. A final-round 70 left him six shots behind Sergio Garcia.

Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship after entering the final round two shots off the lead. A final-round 70 left him six shots behind Sergio Garcia. The Open Championship: Qualified for The Open Championship with a Gleneagles CC and International Finals America qualifying record 60 (followed by a 63 in the afternoon) to easily qualify for The Open Championship, where he would eventually finish T54 in his first major championship appearance.

Qualified for The Open Championship with a Gleneagles CC and International Finals America qualifying record 60 (followed by a 63 in the afternoon) to easily qualify for The Open Championship, where he would eventually finish T54 in his first major championship appearance. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Earned his second top-10, with a career-best T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Opened with a 5-under 65 to sit just one shot back of Zach Johnson after the first round. Followed with rounds of 70-73-67 to finish seven strokes behind Johnson.

Earned his second top-10, with a career-best T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Opened with a 5-under 65 to sit just one shot back of Zach Johnson after the first round. Followed with rounds of 70-73-67 to finish seven strokes behind Johnson. RBC Heritage: After opening with matching 3-under 68s the first two rounds, went on to record the first top-10 finish of his career (10 starts), with a T8 at the RBC Heritage.

2011 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, finished T13 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West, where he earned his rookie card for the PGA TOUR in 2012. Before 2012, had never played in a PGA TOUR event. Prior to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, he made just seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he claimed a first-, second- and third-place finish.

In December, finished T13 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West, where he earned his rookie card for the PGA TOUR in 2012. Before 2012, had never played in a PGA TOUR event. Prior to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, he made just seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he claimed a first-, second- and third-place finish. WNB Golf Classic: Made a spirited bid for a second title, but lost in a one-hole playoff with Danny Lee at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, when Lee made a par. Helped his cause with a tournament record-tying, 10-under par in the third round. It was also the lowest round of his career.

Made a spirited bid for a second title, but lost in a one-hole playoff with Danny Lee at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, when Lee made a par. Helped his cause with a tournament record-tying, 10-under par in the third round. It was also the lowest round of his career. Soboba Golf Classic: Finished T49 in his first pro start at the Soboba Golf Classic.

Finished T49 in his first pro start at the Soboba Golf Classic. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Two months later won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational at Ohio State University's Scarlet Course by a shot over fellow amateur/collegian John Peterson of LSU and Kyle Reifers. In doing so, became only the third amateur to win a Korn Ferry Tour event. Turned pro in September immediately after the Walker Cup, taking advantage of the membership opportunity that came with his win in Ohio.

Two months later won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational at Ohio State University's Scarlet Course by a shot over fellow amateur/collegian John Peterson of LSU and Kyle Reifers. In doing so, became only the third amateur to win a Korn Ferry Tour event. Turned pro in September immediately after the Walker Cup, taking advantage of the membership opportunity that came with his win in Ohio. Stadion Classic at UGA: Finished T18 in Stadion Classic at UGA in May, on his home course. Tournament was won by Georgia teammate Russell Henley.

0 Season

Amateur Highlights

Four-time All-American at the University of Georgia, where he won four collegiate events. Earned All-SEC honors all four years at the school. Named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2008.

In 2007, he was third-youngest winner, at age 18, of the Georgia State Amateur (Bobby Jones in 1916 and Charles Yates in 1931).

Won the 2011 Southern Amateur.

Won four tournaments in college and also a four-time All-American.

