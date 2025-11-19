'It really sucked': Harris English recounts Ryder Cup envelope rule, shares Scottie Scheffler short-game tip

Hovland re-aggravated a long-standing neck injury during Saturday’s Four-ball session, which caused him to pull out of the Singles session the next day. That invoked the “envelope rule,” which was agreed upon by both teams ahead of the event, which calls for the Singles match with the injured player to be halved with a pre-determined player on the opposing side, whose name is placed in an envelope. That player was English. It was the fourth time in Ryder Cup history that the rule has come into play, and the first since 1993. The rule was established in 1971. Both players received a half-point for the match, which was not played.