Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR: 2016
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2018 Valero Texas Open
- 2020 The American Express
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2015 Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild
- 2017 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2018 Lost to Jon Rahm, CareerBuilder Challenge
Personal
- If he were not a professional golfer, says he would be a fishing guide.
- Favorite food is crawfish and raw oysters.
- Favorite professional teams include the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
- Most famous person he's met is President George W. Bush while fishing in Dallas.
- Once shot 58 at his home course, nine-hole "Pea Patch" in Groves, Texas (since closed down), which played about 6,300 yards. "Fifty-eight is 58," he says.
Special Interests
- Fishing, hiking, traveling, anything outdoors
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season after earning his second career PGA TOUR victory at The American Express. Advanced to the BMW Championship for the second time and first since 2018, ending the season at No. 61 in the standings. Recorded two top-25s and made 10 cuts in 21 starts.
The American Express: Earned his second career PGA TOUR title, winning The American Express by two shots over Abraham Ancer. Made 31 birdies, becoming the fifth player to make 31 or more in a 72-hole event since 1983 and first since Steve Stricker at the 2010 John Deere Classic. Victory came in his 80th start on TOUR at the age of 32 years, 165 days. Joined Tom Kite has the second player to win the event after having previously lost in a playoff, doing so in 2018 to Jon Rahm.
Safeway Open: Held the first-round co-lead after an opening 65 at the Safeway Open before finishing T23. Fell to 0-for-4 in his career converting the 18-hole lead/co-lead to victory.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and second total, finishing the season at No. 96 in the FedExCup standings. Earned one top-10 and made 15 cuts in 25 starts.
Wyndham Championship: Finished T19 at the Wyndham Championship to play his way into the FedExCup Playoffs, moving from No. 132 to No. 123 in the standings.
John Deere Classic: Held a share of the 54-hole lead en route to a third-place result at the John Deere Classic. Represented his second top-10 in three starts at the event. Led the field in Sand Saves (4/4).
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, ending his second season at No. 37 in the FedExCup. Season included 15 made cuts in 27 starts, led by his first PGA TOUR victory at the Valero Texas Open and a playoff loss at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Made the cut in his three Playoffs starts, with his season ending following a T35 effort at the BMW Championship.
Quicken Loans National: Opened with a 63 to hold a share of the 18-hole lead before finishing T8 at the Quicken Loans National. First-round 63 was first career score lower than 64 on TOUR.
Valero Texas Open: As the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s, captured his first career PGA TOUR title by two strokes over Sean O'Hair and Trey Mullinax. Following scores of 69-67-67, began the final round at TPC San Antonio tied with two-time Valero Texas Open winner Zach Johnson. Birdies on his first three holes of the day helped lead to a 4-under 68, making him the seventh first-time winner of the season. The victory came in his 32nd PGA TOUR start at the age of 30 years, 8 months, 15 days, and just a month after the birth of his first child, son Brooks Ryan.
CareerBuilder Challenge: In his first career playoff on the PGA TOUR at the CareerBuilder Challenge, lost to Jon Rahm's birdie on the fourth extra hole (18th hole). Forced the playoff with a birdie on the 72nd hole. Runner-up finish was his best result on TOUR to date. Played the first 59 holes bogey-free before a bogey on his 60th hole.
The RSM Classic: With rounds of 70-64-67-67, finished T4 at 14-under 268 and seven strokes behind champion Austin Cook at The RSM Classic.
Safeway Open: Made an eagle-3 at the 72nd hole of the Safeway Open to post a T7 finish, the best showing of his first 20 career TOUR starts. Following an opening-round of 1-under 71, reeled off three consecutive 69s to finish at 10-under 278 with Bud Cauley.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one win, seven additional top-10s and 20 cuts made. Was fourth in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a fourth-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Recorded his seventh top-five finish of the season with a T5 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open after closing with rounds of 65-68.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished in a tie for third at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to open the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Regained the No. 1 spot on the Regular Season money list with a T2 finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship after closing with weekend rounds of 68-66.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Produced his fifth top-10 of 2017 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank with a T10 finish.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Recorded his third consecutive top-five finish of the season with a T4 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship, where he posted rounds of 68-67-72-74–281 (-7).
Rex Hospital Open: Posted his second consecutive top-five finish at the Rex Hospital Open with a T3 effort. Finished one shot out of a playoff with Chesson Hadley and Conrad Shindler.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Recorded his second top-five of the season with a T5 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am after the event was shortened to 54 holes due to heavy rain.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Recorded his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club with a three-shot win. Was five shots back of the lead after opening with rounds of 71-68. Earned a share of the 54-hole lead alongside Chase Parker after posting a 6-under 66. Was 2-over through seven holes in the final round before eagles on the par-5 eighth and par-5 14th allowed him to take the outright lead. Called his 3-wood from 260 yards on No. 14 the best shot of his life. Wound up playing his final 11 holes in 7-under par for a closing 67 and a three-shot win. Tied Kyle Thompson atop the money list with $108,000 payday.
2016 Season
Played in 18 PGA TOUR events, made nine cuts and recorded one top-10, a T8 at the John Deere Classic.
John Deere Classic: Following an opening-round, 2-under 69 at the John Deere Classic, posted three-consecutive scores of 67 to finish T8 at TPC Deere Run with five others. Holed out from the fairway for an eagle-2 at the eighth hole in the final round and birdied the par-5 17th hole each of the four rounds.
U.S. Open: Held the opening-round lead and entered the final round tied for second at the U.S. Open, where he was paired with 54-hole leader Shane Lowry. Closed with an 8-over 78 to finish T15 at host Oakmont Country Club. Was attempting to become the first player to win the U.S. Open in his debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913. Opened the week with a 4-under 66, becoming the first player since Brendon de Jonge (first round in 2010) to hold the lead at the conclusion of a U.S. Open round in his first-ever U.S. Open appearance. At No. 624 in the Official World Golf Ranking, became the lowest-ranked player to lead the U.S. Open since Justin Hicks (No. 662) in 2008.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, one win, five top-25s and 14 cuts made. Was 45th in the final priority-ranking order. Posted consecutive top 25s in Chile (T16), Louisiana (T23) and Mexico (T23). Finished 21st on the Regular Season money list to secure his PGA TOUR card for 2015-16. Finished No. 108 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Has won twice on the Adams Golf Tour.
Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the cut in the first three tournaments, but his best outing of the three was only a T47 at the opening Hotel Fitness Championship in Fort Wayne.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Only top 25 in his final nine Regular Season events came at the Nova Scotia Open (T16) in early July. Was the first-round leader in Halifax after firing a 64.
-
Shell Houston Open: On March 30 (after Louisiana), Monday-qualified into his first PGA TOUR event, the Shell Houston Open, in his home state of Texas. Shot rounds of 76-73 to miss the cut.
-
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Collected his first career win with a five-stroke victory at the wind-plagued Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship in early March. Shot a final-round, 3-under 69 to finish 11 under and take home the $126,000 first-place check. Emerged from a packed leaderboard on the weekend and played the final 44 holes with only one bogey. A third-round 67, played over a two-day span, gave him a share of the 54-hole lead at 8 under. Had the luxury of being an hour in front of the final groups because officials did not repair for the final round, which actually started before the third round was completed. Early birdies at Nos. 2 and 3 gave him the outright lead, which he would maintain the rest of the way. Rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole and waited out the remaining 15 players. All stumbled with bogeys on the final nine and dropped further off the pace. Winning check vaulted him to No. 2 on the money list behind fellow rookie winner Patrick Rodgers after three events.
2014 Season
Web.com Tour Q-School: With rounds of 71-67-67-69-67-68 (20-under), claimed runner-up honors at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at PGA National in December.
2011 Season
Played in one Korn Ferry Tour each year (Fort Smith, Midland and Lafayette, respectively), missing the cut in all three.
Amateur Highlights
- Named a Ping All-American three times at Arkansas and was All-Southeastern Conference three times. Won two events in college. Fought from four down with five holes to play to square the final match of the 2009 NCAA Championship at Inverness Club, only to