PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Andrew Landry betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Landry betting profile:

    Andrew Landry looks for a higher finish in the 2024 after he took 61st shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Landry at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the , Landry has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • Landry finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Landry's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236169-69-69-71-6
    6/30/2022W/D79+8
    7/8/20216470-67-71-73-3
    7/11/2019365-65-67-69-18
    7/12/20185571-68-67-70-8

    Landry's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Landry has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry is averaging -2.461 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry is averaging -9.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Landry .

    Landry's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178288.4278.8
    Greens in Regulation %17564.03%37.22%
    Putts Per Round6928.8129.8
    Par Breakers18718.96%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.58%21.67%

    Landry's best finishes

    • Landry did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 28 tournaments).
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 46.4%.
    • Last season Landry's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 45th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Landry's 49 points last season ranked him 217th in the FedExCup standings.

    Landry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.208-1.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green193-0.911-6.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.2710.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.075-2.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total187-1.315-9.944

    Landry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6169-69-69-71-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-69-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-67-73-72-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-68+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4566-69-70-68-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D77+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-79+12--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.