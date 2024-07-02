6H AGO
Andrew Landry betting profile:
1 Min Read
Andrew Landry looks for a higher finish in the 2024 after he took 61st shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Landry at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the , Landry has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- Landry finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Landry's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|79
|+8
|7/8/2021
|64
|70-67-71-73
|-3
|7/11/2019
|3
|65-65-67-69
|-18
|7/12/2018
|55
|71-68-67-70
|-8
Landry's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Andrew Landry has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Landry is averaging -2.461 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Landry is averaging -9.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Landry .
Landry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|278.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|64.03%
|37.22%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|187
|18.96%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.58%
|21.67%
Landry's best finishes
- Landry did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 28 tournaments).
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 46.4%.
- Last season Landry's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 45th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Landry's 49 points last season ranked him 217th in the FedExCup standings.
Landry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.208
|-1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|193
|-0.911
|-6.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.271
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.075
|-2.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|187
|-1.315
|-9.944
Landry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-69-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-67-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|66-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-79
|+12
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.