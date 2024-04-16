Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Landry finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Landry has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of -11 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Andrew Landry has averaged 276.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Landry is averaging -2.461 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.