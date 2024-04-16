PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Andrew Landry of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Andrew Landry missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for Landry at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Landry is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Landry's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Landry finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Landry has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -11 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Andrew Landry has averaged 276.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry is averaging -2.461 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -9.944 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Landry .

    Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178288.4276.4
    Greens in Regulation %17564.03%44.44%
    Putts Per Round6928.8129.7
    Par Breakers18718.96%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.58%18.06%

    Landry's Best Finishes

    • Landry, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Landry's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -11 and finished 45th.
    • Landry ranked 217th in the FedExCup standings with 49 points last season.

    Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.208-1.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green193-0.911-6.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.2710.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.075-2.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total187-1.315-9.944

    Landry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC75-72+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5773-69-77-68-15
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6767-68-75-72+24
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6471-63-72-75-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6169-69-69-71-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-69-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-67-73-72-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-68+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4566-69-70-68-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D77+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-79+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

