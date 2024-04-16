Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Andrew Landry of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Andrew Landry missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Landry is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Landry's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Landry finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Landry has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -11 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Andrew Landry has averaged 276.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Landry is averaging -2.461 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -9.944 in his past five tournaments.
Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|276.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|64.03%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|187
|18.96%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.58%
|18.06%
Landry's Best Finishes
- Landry, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Landry's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -11 and finished 45th.
- Landry ranked 217th in the FedExCup standings with 49 points last season.
Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.208
|-1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|193
|-0.911
|-6.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.271
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.075
|-2.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|187
|-1.315
|-9.944
Landry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-69-77-68
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|67
|67-68-75-72
|+2
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|71-63-72-75
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-69-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-67-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|66-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-79
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.