41M AGO

Andrew Landry betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Andrew Landry of the United States chips to a green during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Andrew Landry shot 6-under and finished 61st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Landry at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Landry has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In Landry's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 61st after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Landry's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236169-69-69-71-6
    6/30/2022W/D79+8
    7/8/20216470-67-71-73-3
    7/11/2019365-65-67-69-18
    7/12/20185571-68-67-70-8

    Landry's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Landry has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Landry has an average of -2.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -9.944 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Landry .

    Landry's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178288.4278.8
    Greens in Regulation %17564.03%37.22%
    Putts Per Round6928.8129.8
    Par Breakers18718.96%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.58%21.67%

    Landry's best finishes

    • Landry took part in 28 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Landry's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 45th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Landry's 49 points last season ranked him 217th in the FedExCup standings.

    Landry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.208-1.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green193-0.911-6.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.2710.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.075-2.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total187-1.315-9.944

    Landry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6169-69-69-71-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-69-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-67-73-72-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-68+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4566-69-70-68-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D77+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-79+12--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the .

