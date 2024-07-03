Andrew Landry betting profile: John Deere Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Andrew Landry of the United States chips to a green during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Andrew Landry shot 6-under and finished 61st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Landry has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- In Landry's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 61st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Landry's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|79
|+8
|7/8/2021
|64
|70-67-71-73
|-3
|7/11/2019
|3
|65-65-67-69
|-18
|7/12/2018
|55
|71-68-67-70
|-8
Landry's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Landry has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Landry has an average of -2.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -9.944 in his past five tournaments.
Landry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|278.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|64.03%
|37.22%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|187
|18.96%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.58%
|21.67%
Landry's best finishes
- Landry took part in 28 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Landry's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 45th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Landry's 49 points last season ranked him 217th in the FedExCup standings.
Landry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.208
|-1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|193
|-0.911
|-6.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.271
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.075
|-2.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|187
|-1.315
|-9.944
Landry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-69-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-67-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|66-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-79
|+12
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.