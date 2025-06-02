Andrew Landry betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Andrew Landry of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Andrew Landry will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Landry's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Landry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-79
|+12
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-72
|E
|--
Landry's recent performances
- Landry's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
Landry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Landry's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Landry's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
