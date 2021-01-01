Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Veritex Bank Championship
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
-
2012 Killearn Country Club Classic [NGA]
-
2014 Ocala/Marion County Classic [NGA]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
-
2018 Defeated Chris Killmer, Eric Steger, Costa Rica Classic
Personal
- Favorite courses are Point O' Woods in Michigan and Royal Portrush in Ireland.
- His father, Buddy Alexander, won the 1986 U.S. Amateur Championship and coached the Florida Gators golf team for 27 years, winning the NCAA Division I Championship in 1993 and 2001.
- His grandfather, Skip Alexander, played on the 1949 and 1951 Ryder Cup teams and also won three times on the PGA TOUR. His career was cut short due to a plane crash where he was the only survivor.
- Member of the 2010 Palmer Cup team and was a four-time Academic All-American.
- Follows all Florida Gators sports teams.
- Played basketball in high school.
Special Interests
- Basketball, Florida Gators sports
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Veritex Bank Championship: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour title by one stroke at the Veritex Bank Championship. Carded four back-nine birdies on Sunday to reach 23-under for a closing 64 to edge Theo Humphrey.
2020 Season
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Held the 36-hole lead after rounds of 69-65 at the Pinnacle bank Championship presented by Aetna and finished the week T2 at 10-under 274, one shot back of winner Seth Reeves.
-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Used a final-round 8-under 64 to finish solo-ninth at 11-under 277 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 57 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 20 starts, including a season-best T4 finish at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Finished 77th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T4 at 14-under at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. The finish was his sixth top-20 finish in his past seven starts.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Posted a four-day total of 9-under 275 to finish T9 in Omaha.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Fired weekend rounds of 68-65 to earn a T7 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
2018 Season
-
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Kept his remarkable streak of consistency alive, earning his fifth top-10 of the season while making the cut in all 15 tournaments he's played. After a disappointing 73 at Pilara GC to open the tournament, rebounded nicely with scores of 67-69-71 over his final 54 holes, good for a T8–his best Tour finish since his victory in May in Costa Rica.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Entered the final round tied for third, two shots behind leader Harry Higgs. Struggled from the start, opening bogey-bogey and making the turn to the back nine in 1-over. Made a late push, with an eagle at No. 14 and a birdie at No. 16, but a 17th-hole bogey ended any chances he had of picking up a second 2018 victory.
-
Costa Rica Classic: Broke through and won his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title, shooting four rounds in the 60s at Reserva Conchal GC (68-67-65-66) to finish regulation tied with Chris Killmer and Eric Steger. Won the extra session by making an eagle on the second playoff hole. The victory propelled him to the top of the Order of Merit.
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: At the weather-delayed and eventually weather-shortened event at Cinnamon Hill GC in Montego Bay, finished at 18-under and T2 with Harry Higgs, three shots behind winner Michael Buttacavoli.
-
87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Closed with back-to-back 69s in April to earn the top-10 with a T6.
2017 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T10 at the U.S. Q-School and finished the season ranked 36th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 8 of 14 starts, recording two top-10s and five top-25s.
-
Flor de Caña Open: Best finish was solo third in Nicaragua, where he held the 36-hole lead by two strokes after rounds of 65-64. Closed the week with rounds of 67-72 to finish four strokes off a playoff for the title.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Only start on the Korn Ferry Tour resulted in a T32 finish in Nashville.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for the tournament at Erin Hills for the second time in his career. Carded a 1-under 71 to rank T29 after the opening round but missed the cut with a second-round 77.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T10 finish in Sebring, Fla. Was ranked T76 after two rounds, but bounced back with rounds of 66-66. Missed a playoff for two spots providing exempt status for the first half of the season.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at the University of Florida, where he was a four-time SEC Academic All-American.
- Won the Azalea Amateur in 2009 and 2010.
- Played in four U.S. Amateur Championships.
- Qualified for the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park (Black), where he missed the cut with rounds of 73-75.