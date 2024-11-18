Tyson Alexander betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 49th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Alexander has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.