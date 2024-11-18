PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Alexander at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Alexander has an average finish of 62nd, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2023, Alexander failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Alexander's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC74-71+3
    11/17/20226268-69-70-70-5

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -3.002 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.783 this season (178th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 64th, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander owns a -0.453 mark (164th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 22.61% of the time (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.9308.4
    Greens in Regulation %17263.15%66.67%
    Putts Per Round5328.7028.7
    Par Breakers13922.61%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance15316.04%11.46%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 27 tournaments).
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 10 times (37%).
    • With 121 points, Alexander currently sits 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.547, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.783-4.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.453-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0820.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3201.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-0.834-3.002

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-69-70-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-68-71-69-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4773-65-68-73-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.