Tyson Alexander betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Alexander has an average finish of 62nd, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2023, Alexander failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Alexander's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|11/17/2022
|62
|68-69-70-70
|-5
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -3.002 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.783 this season (178th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 64th, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander owns a -0.453 mark (164th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 22.61% of the time (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.9
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|63.15%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.70
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.61%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|16.04%
|11.46%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 27 tournaments).
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 10 times (37%).
- With 121 points, Alexander currently sits 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.238 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.547, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.783
|-4.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.453
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.082
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.320
|1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-0.834
|-3.002
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|73-65-68-73
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.