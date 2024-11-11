PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander finished eighth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 17-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Alexander's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Alexander finished eighth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Alexander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023868-67-68-64-17
    10/27/20224468-67-68-73-8

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Alexander has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Alexander has an average of 0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -2.396 in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.783 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 162nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.453. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.10%.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 22.64% of the time (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55305.7316.4
    Greens in Regulation %16863.10%68.25%
    Putts Per Round5928.7528.9
    Par Breakers13622.64%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.25%12.30%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander, who has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 34.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Alexander has 121 points, ranking him 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.238 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.783-3.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.453-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0820.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3200.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.834-2.396

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-69-70-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-68-71-69-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.