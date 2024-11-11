Tyson Alexander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander finished eighth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 17-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Alexander's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Alexander finished eighth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Alexander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|10/27/2022
|44
|68-67-68-73
|-8
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Alexander has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Alexander has an average of 0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -2.396 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.783 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 162nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.453. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.10%.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 22.64% of the time (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|305.7
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.10%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.75
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.64%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.25%
|12.30%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander, who has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 34.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Alexander has 121 points, ranking him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.238 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.547, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.783
|-3.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.453
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.082
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.320
|0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.834
|-2.396
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.