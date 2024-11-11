Tyson Alexander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five appearances, Alexander has an average finish of 50th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Alexander has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five starts.

Alexander has an average of 0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.