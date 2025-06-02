PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyson Alexander betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Tyson Alexander plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Alexander will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Alexander's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-69-3

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Alexander's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Alexander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6670-71-71-71+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4773-65-68-73-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4571-68-71-69-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5470-67-69-70-8--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC82-75+15--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--

    Alexander's recent performances

    • Alexander's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he tied for 45th with a score of 9-under.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent advanced stats are available for Tyson Alexander.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

