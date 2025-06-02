Tyson Alexander betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Tyson Alexander plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Alexander will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Alexander's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-3
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Alexander's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Alexander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T66
|70-71-71-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|73-65-68-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|70-67-69-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
Alexander's recent performances
- Alexander's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he tied for 45th with a score of 9-under.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Tyson Alexander.
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
