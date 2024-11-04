PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander looks for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship having failed to make the cut at El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Alexander has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Alexander's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023MC74-72+2

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Alexander has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 319.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -0.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -3.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.783, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 54th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a -0.453 average that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.8319.3
    Greens in Regulation %17062.35%65.74%
    Putts Per Round5728.7529.8
    Par Breakers14522.13%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.40%12.96%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • As of now, Alexander has accumulated 121 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander posted his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.238. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.783-2.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.453-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0820.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.320-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.834-3.152

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-69-70-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.