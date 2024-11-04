Tyson Alexander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander looks for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship having failed to make the cut at El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Alexander has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Alexander's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Alexander has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 319.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -0.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -3.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.783, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 54th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a -0.453 average that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.8
|319.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|62.35%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.13%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.40%
|12.96%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Alexander has accumulated 121 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander posted his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.238. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.783
|-2.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.453
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.082
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.320
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.834
|-3.152
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.