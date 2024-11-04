Tyson Alexander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.258.

Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander posted his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.238. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).