Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR: 2014
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2013 Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
2019 Defeated Ryan Moore, Brandt Snedeker, Safeway Open
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2013 Defeated Spencer Levin, Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft
Personal
- Favorite golf memory was caddying in the Par-3 Contest at the Masters for his father, Bob, who made more than 680 PGA TOUR starts and recorded eight wins, including the 1986 PGA Championship.
- Follows the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- Supports the Scott Verplank Foundation.
- Would love to trade places for a day with an astronaut.
- Not many people know he sings in the shower.
- Played basketball and baseball growing up. Quit all other sports after he won the U.S. Junior at 16.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
The season’s first winner, earned his first career victory at the Safeway Open and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, finishing No. 31 in the FedExCup standings and less than 12 points outside the TOUR Championship. Finished in the top 50 in the standings for the first time in his career, earning two top-10s and making 16 cuts in 26 starts.
Safeway Open: Birdied final five holes (Nos. 17 and 18 in regulation and each of the three extra holes) to defeat Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker in a playoff at the Safeway Open. Earned his first career PGA TOUR victory after entering the final round trailing 54-hole leader Brandt Snedeker by three strokes. Became the 10th son of a PGA TOUR winner to win on TOUR, joining father, Bob, an eight-time winner.
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive time, finishing No. 87 in the FedExCup. Made 24 cuts in 31 starts in a season that included six top-25s and three top-10s, two of which came in back-to-back weeks in Texas.
Travelers Championship: Finished T6 at Travelers Championship with two rounds of 65-or-better (64/R2, 65/R4). Best result in four starts at the event (T6/2018, T43/2017, T26/2014, MC/2011).
Fort Worth Invitational: Recorded four scores in the 60s to finish T5 at the Fort Worth Invitational. Improved his result in his second and third starts at Colonial Country Club (MC/2014, T18/2017, T5/2018).
AT&T Byron Nelson: Finished T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson for his first top-10 finish (and just fourth of career) in his 20th start of the season. Marked his first trip inside the top 10 since back-to-back-to-back top-10 finishes at the 2017 Valero Texas Open, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Wells Fargo Championship.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 21 of 27 starts during the 2016-17 season, with three top-10s. Season highlighted by consecutive top-five finishes at the Valero Texas Open (T3), Zurich Classic of New Orleans (3) and the Wells Fargo Championship (T5).
BMW Championship: Made the cut in all three FedExCup Playoffs starts, ending the season with a T53 at the BMW Championship and a 69th-place finish in the FedExCup standings.
Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Earned his second career top-10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, teaming with Kelly Kraft to fire a final-round 61 for third at 23-under 265 in the new two-man team, Foursomes/Four-ball format at TPC Louisiana.
Valero Texas Open: Posted four rounds of par or better at TPC San Antonio to finish T3 at the Valero Texas Open with Tony Finau at 9-under 279. The finish marked his first top-10 showing in his 44th career start on the PGA TOUR.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, two third-place finishes, seven top-25s and 15 cuts made. Was 19th in the final priority-ranking order.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a T3 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship after carding a 4-under 67 in the final round.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Notched his second consecutive top-10 with a T8 effort at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot, which moved him inside the top 25 to No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with only one event left on the regular season schedule.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded his best finish of the season with a solo-third at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Posted his first top-10 of the 2016 season with a T5 finish at the El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA.
2015 Season
Solid start to the year included seven cuts made and no finish worse than a season-opening T34 in Panama. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one runner-up, two top-10s, nine top-25s and 17 cuts made. Was 29th on the combined season-long money list. Was steady through the remainder of the Regular Season, yet top finishes were in short supply. Missed just three cuts and recorded four finishes of T26 or better. Finished the Regular Season 28th in earnings. Was No. 2 through the Regular Season in Driving Distance (319.5 yards).
Web.com Tour Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, had an indifferent start, posting a T52, a missed cut and a T39 in the first three events. Was 62nd on the Finals money list with one event to go and in need of a big week at the Web.com Tour Championship to get to No. 25 or better. Put himself in position with scores of 71-65-67 the first three trips around TPC Sawgrass. Was T7 and projected at No. 23 on the Finals money list entering the last day of the season. In need of pars on the last three holes to secure a card, was done in by a ball in the water on No. 16 and a plugged lie in a greenside bunker at No. 17, both leading to bogeys. A final-round 70 and T12 finish pushed him to 39th on the Finals money list, $6,280 short of the 25th and final spot.
Digital Ally Open: T15 at the Digital Ally Open his top effort.
El Bosque Mexico Championship: In his seventh event, fired 67-67 and was one behind the co-leaders after 36 holes. Was still one behind eventual winner Wes Roach starting play on Sunday. Sluggish start Sunday slowed his momentum, resulting in a final-round 71 and the eventual T2. Got to seventh on the money list.
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: In his third event, the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship in Colombia, opened with a 67. Played the final 54 holes at 1-over par for a T4.
2014 Season
Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included eight made cuts in 23 starts, finishing the season No. 177 in the FedExCup standings. Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Finished T17, T52, T27 and missed the cut in four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Ended 65th in the priority ranking, 15 spots behind the 50th and final card issued.
Thailand Open: Played in the Asian Tour's Thailand Open in mid-December (missed the cut).
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Defended at the Albertsons Boise Open in July, posting a T32.
Travelers Championship: Top finish of the campaign was a T26 at the Travelers Championship. After opening with a 1-over 71, shot rounds of 65-69-68 at TPC River Highlands.
2013 Season
With limited Korn Ferry Tour access at the beginning of the year, enjoyed an impressive campaign, which featured a win and four top-10s in 18 events. Made the cut in 14 of those 18. A disappointing Korn Ferry Tour Finals saw him make two of four cuts, with a T52 his best finish.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Recorded a T4 at the Cox Classic to finish the Regular Season fifth in earnings and secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.
Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Earned his first professional win, taking a playoff title over Spencer Levin at the Albertsons Boise Open. Rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole at Hillcrest CC. Fired weekend rounds of 63-64 to finish at 23-under 261. Trailed by four shots when he went birdie-eagle-birdie starting at No. 15, tying Levin, who had posted a 63 about 30 minutes earlier. Collected a check for $139,500, which moved him from No. 39 to No. 6 on the money list with only four events left before the inaugural Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The victory locked up a berth on the PGA TOUR in 2013-14.
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Finished T9 at the United Leasing Championship.
Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in the second round of the Mexico Championship.
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Was solo-fourth at the inaugural Brasil Classic in April, his first start of his rookie season on Tour. Posted weekend scores of 66-66 in the weather-delayed event to reach 16-under par, three back of winner Benjamin Alvarado.
2012 Season
Made two starts on the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in two of four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Father, Bob, caddied for him at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in Palm Springs, Calif., where he earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T139.
Miccosukee Championship: His best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T5 at the Miccosukee Championship in October.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Missed the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2011 Season
Travelers Championship: Made his professional debut at the Travelers Championship, with his father caddying for him (missed the cut). Made three other PGA TOUR starts.
2009 Season
Frys.com Open: Missed the cut at the Frys.com Open.
RBC Canadian Open: Missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
John Deere Classic: Failed to make the cut at the John Deere Classic.
2008 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines GC, where he missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Won five tournaments at Oklahoma State and was a four-time All American.
- Won the 2005 U.S. Junior Amateur.
- In high school, won the Oklahoma Class 6A individual title in 2006 and 2007.