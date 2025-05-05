PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Tway betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Kevin Tway of the United States plays his second shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kevin Tway will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Tway at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Tway's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Tway's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-68-69-73-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5270-74-72-77+56.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4274-67-66-69-6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology Championship5772-70-70-70-6--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT3569-67-66-70-12--

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.
    • Tway has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1020.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.573-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.560-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.374-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.657-0.271

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tway has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tway has sported a -0.573 mark.
    • On the greens, Tway has delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
    • Tway's average Driving Distance this season is 302.5 yards.
    • He has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR.
    • Tway has broken par 17.06% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

