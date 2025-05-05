Kevin Tway betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Kevin Tway of the United States plays his second shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kevin Tway will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Tway's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Tway's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-68-69-73
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|70-74-72-77
|+5
|6.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|74-67-66-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
Tway's recent performances
- Tway's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.
- Tway has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.102
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.573
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.560
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.374
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.657
|-0.271
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tway has sported a -0.573 mark.
- On the greens, Tway has delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
- Tway's average Driving Distance this season is 302.5 yards.
- He has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR.
- Tway has broken par 17.06% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
