Kevin Tway betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Kevin Tway returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Tway's most recent performance at this event saw him finish tied for ninth in 2024.

    Latest odds for Tway at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Tway's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T969-66-64-67-18
    2023T1166-71-66-63-18
    2022MC72-71-1
    2021MC70-69-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Tway's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Tway's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-68-69-73-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5270-74-72-77+56.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4274-67-66-69-6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology Championship5772-70-70-70-6--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT3569-67-66-70-12--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.
    • Tway has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.315-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.581-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.632-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6910.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.837-0.415

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tway has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.315 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tway is sporting a -0.581 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tway has delivered a 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67.
    • Tway has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR.
    • His Driving Distance average stands at 301.8 yards this season.
    • Tway has been breaking par 16.20% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.