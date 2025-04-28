Kevin Tway betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kevin Tway returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Tway's most recent performance at this event saw him finish tied for ninth in 2024.
Tway's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|2023
|T11
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|70-69
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Tway's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Tway's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-68-69-73
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|70-74-72-77
|+5
|6.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|74-67-66-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
Tway's recent performances
- Tway's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.
- Tway has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.315
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.581
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.632
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.691
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.837
|-0.415
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.315 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tway is sporting a -0.581 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tway has delivered a 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67.
- Tway has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance average stands at 301.8 yards this season.
- Tway has been breaking par 16.20% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
