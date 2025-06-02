Kevin Tway betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Tway will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Tway's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Tway's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-68-69-73
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|70-74-72-77
|+5
|6.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|74-67-66-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
Tway's recent performances
- Tway's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.078
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.735
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.814
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.082
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.553
|-
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Tway is sporting a -0.735 mark in 2025.
- On the greens, Tway has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Tway's average Driving Distance is 302.9 yards in 2025.
- He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.93% this season.
- Tway is averaging 29.88 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- He has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.