PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Tway betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Kevin Tway of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Tway will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Tway at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Tway's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Tway's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-77+8--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-68-69-73-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5270-74-72-77+56.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4274-67-66-69-6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology Championship5772-70-70-70-6--

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.078-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.735-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.814-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.082-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.553-

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tway has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Tway is sporting a -0.735 mark in 2025.
    • On the greens, Tway has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Tway's average Driving Distance is 302.9 yards in 2025.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.93% this season.
    • Tway is averaging 29.88 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • He has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW