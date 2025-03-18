PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Tway betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Kevin Tway hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 68th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Tway has missed the cut in his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Tway last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Tway's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC72-72+2
    3/16/2023MC72-72+2
    4/29/2021MC74-71+3
    3/21/2019MC74-70+2

    Tway's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Tway has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Tway has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has an average of 1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -1.629 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49306.2296.1
    Greens in Regulation %2770.28%55.25%
    Putts Per Round11929.2030.0
    Par Breakers13922.78%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.33%13.89%

    Tway's best finishes

    • Last season Tway participated in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • Last season Tway's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
    • Tway collected 285 points last season, ranking 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.177-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.565-0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.171-1.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3621.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.145-1.629

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-68-72-126
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5269-65-70-72-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-66-71-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3569-67-66-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5772-70-70-70-6--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4274-67-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-74-72-77+57
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open6871-68-69-73-72

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

