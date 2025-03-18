Kevin Tway betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 54th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Tway has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.

Kevin Tway has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Tway has an average of 1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.