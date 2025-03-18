Kevin Tway betting profile: Valspar Championship
Kevin Tway hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 68th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Tway has missed the cut in his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Tway last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Tway's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|3/16/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|4/29/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|3/21/2019
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Tway's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Tway has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Tway has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of 1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -1.629 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|70.28%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.78%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.33%
|13.89%
Tway's best finishes
- Last season Tway participated in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- Last season Tway's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
- Tway collected 285 points last season, ranking 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.177
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.565
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.171
|-1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.362
|1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.145
|-1.629
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|74-67-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-74-72-77
|+5
|7
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|71-68-69-73
|-7
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
