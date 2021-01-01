Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

2016 PGA TOUR: 2020

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2019 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club

Personal

Has a twin sister, Cristina. Has an older sister and a younger brother too.

Claims to be a terrific Ping-Pong player.

Started playing golf at age 9.

Special Interests

Fishing, ping-pong, sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Puerto Rico Open: Recorded par-or-better scores in all four rounds in his home country's event, the Puerto Rico Open, to finish T3. Held a share of the 54-hole lead and claimed his first top-five finish on the PGA TOUR.

Recorded par-or-better scores in all four rounds in his home country's event, the Puerto Rico Open, to finish T3. Held a share of the 54-hole lead and claimed his first top-five finish on the PGA TOUR. LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded rounds of 70-67-68-69 to finish T7 at 10-under 274 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Carded rounds of 70-67-68-69 to finish T7 at 10-under 274 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Posted first runner-up of his PGA TOUR career with a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Shared the 54-hole lead for second time on TOUR, but closed with a 1-under 71 for an 11-under 277 total, one stroke short of winner Joel Dahmen. Led the field in Scrambling (87.50 percent).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Puerto Rico Open: Recorded par-or-better scores in all four rounds in his home country's event, the Puerto Rico Open, to finish T3. Held a share of the 54-hole lead and claimed his first top-five finish on the PGA TOUR.

Recorded par-or-better scores in all four rounds in his home country's event, the Puerto Rico Open, to finish T3. Held a share of the 54-hole lead and claimed his first top-five finish on the PGA TOUR. LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded rounds of 70-67-68-69 to finish T7 at 10-under 274 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Carded rounds of 70-67-68-69 to finish T7 at 10-under 274 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Posted first runner-up of his PGA TOUR career with a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Shared the 54-hole lead for second time on TOUR, but closed with a 1-under 71 for an 11-under 277 total, one stroke short of winner Joel Dahmen. Led the field in Scrambling (87.50 percent).

2019 Season

Won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 18 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 38th in the final priority ranking. Collected two top-10 results and made 12 cuts in 23 starts on the season.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Fired four rounds in the 60s en route to a T7 at Highland Springs Country Club.

Fired four rounds in the 60s en route to a T7 at Highland Springs Country Club. The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Came from behind during the final round to win his first Korn Ferry Tour title by one stroke at 7-under 281. Carded a 2-under 70 in windy conditions at The Abaco Club to rise from T5 after the third round. The victory was the first by a Puerto Rican in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour.

2018 Season

Made 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up two top-10 finishes in 14 made cuts, including a runner-up at the Panama Championship. Ended the Regular Season at No. 47 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 84 on the Finals money list.

Panama Championship: Overcame an opening-round 71 with rounds of 68-69-67 to card a T2 finish at the Panama Championship, marking his second-consecutive top-5 finish of the 2018 season. Finished two strokes back of winner Scott Langley.

Overcame an opening-round 71 with rounds of 68-69-67 to card a T2 finish at the Panama Championship, marking his second-consecutive top-5 finish of the 2018 season. Finished two strokes back of winner Scott Langley. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Playing injured, posted 70-72-70-68 for a T3 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

2017 Season

Shell Houston Open: In Houston, closed with a 3-under 69 to finish alone in seventh, earning a spot in the RBC Heritage two weeks later. With back-to-back top-10s in Puerto Rico and Houston, earned 124 FedExCup points as a non-member of the PGA TOUR.

In Houston, closed with a 3-under 69 to finish alone in seventh, earning a spot in the RBC Heritage two weeks later. With back-to-back top-10s in Puerto Rico and Houston, earned 124 FedExCup points as a non-member of the PGA TOUR. Puerto Rico Open: As one of just two players to make a start in all 10 Puerto Rico Opens (Dicky Pride), enjoyed another solid 2017 event in his home town. Opened with scores of 66-68 to get within one stroke of the 36-hole lead at 10-under 134. Weekend rounds of 69-70 resulted in a 15-under 273 total and share of 10th place with six others. For the second straight season, finished inside the top 10 at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club to earn a spot into the following week's field at the Shell Houston Open.

2015 Season

His fourth career season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was his best as a pro. Collected two runner-up finishes, five top-10s and nine top-25s in 17 starts to close the year ranked third on the Order of Merit and join "Los Cinco" who graduated to the Korn Ferry Tour. Was the only player ranked inside the top-5 without a victory. Led the Tour in total birdies (267), sub-par rounds (39) and tied for first in rounds in the 60s (26). Had a Tour leading 14 consecutive cuts made to close the season. Made a late season charge, finishing second, sixth and second in three consecutive starts in October to raise from 38th to third on the Order of Merit.

Web.com Tour Q-School: After finishing the Latinoamérica season, he collected a T34 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final stage at PGA National to improve his status for the 2016 season.

After finishing the Latinoamérica season, he collected a T34 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final stage at PGA National to improve his status for the 2016 season. PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: Finished T7 at the season ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship presented by First Bank at the TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico.

Finished T7 at the season ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship presented by First Bank at the TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico. Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Another runner up finish came at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open, where he lost by two to former college roommate Lanto Griffin.

Another runner up finish came at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open, where he lost by two to former college roommate Lanto Griffin. Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Finished 6th at the Mundo Maya Open in October.

Finished 6th at the Mundo Maya Open in October. Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile: Runner-up finishes came at the Hyundai-BBVA Abierto de Chile, where he shot 23-under to lose by one to Wil Bateman.

Runner-up finishes came at the Hyundai-BBVA Abierto de Chile, where he shot 23-under to lose by one to Wil Bateman. Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Finished 4th at the Honduras Open in May.

Finished 4th at the Honduras Open in May. Puerto Rico Open: Opened the year making his eighth career start on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March (MC).

Opened the year making his eighth career start on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March (MC). Bridgestone America's Golf Cup: Teamed up with his countryman Edward Figueroa to finish second at the Bridgestone America's Golf Cup, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica unofficial event featuring 30 two-man teams in Mexico City. Shot 30-under of best ball to finish four behind tournament champions Matt Kuchar and Justin Hueber of the U.S.

2014 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 22 on the Order of Merit following four top-10s, seven top-25s and nine cuts made in 16 starts.

Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Finished in the top-ten at the Abierto de Chile (T7).

Finished in the top-ten at the Abierto de Chile (T7). Arturo Calle Colombian Classic Presentado por Avianca: Top-ten came at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic (solo fourth).

Top-ten came at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic (solo fourth). Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: His best finish was T3 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC in Montevideo, Uruguay in April. Got off to another strong start on the final round, to tie for the lead halfway through the afternoon and seemed to have a good shot at the title. His good putting touch went away on the back nine and the three-footer he missed for par on 17 cost him a shot at making the playoff for the title.

His best finish was T3 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC in Montevideo, Uruguay in April. Got off to another strong start on the final round, to tie for the lead halfway through the afternoon and seemed to have a good shot at the title. His good putting touch went away on the back nine and the three-footer he missed for par on 17 cost him a shot at making the playoff for the title. Stella Artois Open: Finished in the top-ten at the Stella Artois Open (T10).

Finished in the top-ten at the Stella Artois Open (T10). Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T29 at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March. That was his best finish and third cut made in seven starts on that event. Got off to a slow start of 74, but then shot 69, 67 and 69 to finish at 9-under par 279 at Trump International GC in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

2013 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 23 in the Order of Merit. Had three top-10s, six top-25s and nine cuts made in 13 starts. Made the cut in two of three starts on PGA TOUR Canada.

Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry: His other top 10 finish was T9 at the Personal Classic in Buenos Aires, Argentina in December.

His other top 10 finish was T9 at the Personal Classic in Buenos Aires, Argentina in December. Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch, an event he closed shooting 5-under par on the last six holes to finish three strokes behind the winner.

Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch, an event he closed shooting 5-under par on the last six holes to finish three strokes behind the winner. The Great Waterway Classic: T27 finish at The Great Waterway Classic in August was his best on the PGA TOUR Canada.

T27 finish at The Great Waterway Classic in August was his best on the PGA TOUR Canada. Mundo Maya Open: His best finish was T6 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico in May.

His best finish was T6 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico in May. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished 76th on his sixth appearance at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March. He became the first Puerto Rican to make the cut two times in the Puerto Rico Open. He was also the first to make the cut since the event's inaugural year of 2008.

2012 Season

During the first half of the year he finished the abbreviated final season of the Tour de las Americas ranked No. 3 in the Order of Merit to earn his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card. Finished the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked No. 14 in the Order of Merit. Had three top-10 finishes, five top-25 finishes and eight cuts made in ten starts.

Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo: Finished T4 at the 59th Aberto do Brasil. Held the outright lead through three rounds in Brazil, but carded a final round 76 to miss on his chance at a first Tour title.

Finished T4 at the 59th Aberto do Brasil. Held the outright lead through three rounds in Brazil, but carded a final round 76 to miss on his chance at a first Tour title. TransAmerican Power Products Open presented by Corona: Finished in the top-ten at the TransAmerican Power Products Open in Monterrey, Mexico, where he was T9.

Finished in the top-ten at the TransAmerican Power Products Open in Monterrey, Mexico, where he was T9. Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona: Finished T4 at both the Mundo Maya Open.

Finished T4 at both the Mundo Maya Open. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Missed the cut on his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March.

Missed the cut on his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March. Taca Airlines Open: His other best TLA finish was a T4 at the Taca Airlines Open in Lima, Peru in June.

His other best TLA finish was a T4 at the Taca Airlines Open in Lima, Peru in June. International Open La Vitalicia: One of his best TLA finishes was a runner-up at the International Open La Vitalicia in Barquisimeto, Venezuela in March.

2011 Season

Turned professional in January. Had two top-10s in eight starts on the Tour de las Americas to finish No. 52 in the Order of Merit. Made the cut in one of two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Pacific Colombia Tour Championship: His best finish was solo eighth at the Pacific Colombia Tour Championship, an event also sanctioned by PGA TOUR Canada in Bogota, Colombia.

His best finish was solo eighth at the Pacific Colombia Tour Championship, an event also sanctioned by PGA TOUR Canada in Bogota, Colombia. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Missed the cut on his fourth career start on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March.

Missed the cut on his fourth career start on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March. Panama CLARO Championship: T52 at the Panama Claro Championship in February.

2010 Season

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Played the event as an amateur in 2010 and missed the cut.

2009 Season

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Played the event as an amateur in 2009 and missed the cut.

2008 Season

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Made his PGA TOUR debut by making the cut at the inaugural edition of the Puerto Rico Open in 2008 as a 20 year-old.

Amateur Highlights