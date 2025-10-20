Rafael Campos betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Rafael Campos missed the cut at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Campos's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
Campos's recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
- Campos has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.373
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.531
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.304
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.119
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.328
|-1.128
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 61.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Campos has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 188th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
