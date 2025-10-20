PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rafael Campos betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rafael Campos missed the cut at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Campos's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-67-4

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
    • Campos has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -1.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.373-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.531-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.304-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.119-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.328-1.128

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 61.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
    • Campos has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 188th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

