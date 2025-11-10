PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rafael Campos returns as defending champion to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. Campos won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 19-under.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Campos's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024170-65-62-68-19
    2021MC75-71+4
    2020T1866-70-69-67-12

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he won the tournament after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--

    Campos's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fiftieth with a score of 4-over.
    • Campos has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.378-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.552-0.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.286-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.0900.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.306-0.626

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.552 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 62.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Campos has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

