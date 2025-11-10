Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Rafael Campos returns as defending champion to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. Campos won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 19-under.
Campos's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|2021
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2020
|T18
|66-70-69-67
|-12
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he won the tournament after posting a score of 19-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
Campos's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fiftieth with a score of 4-over.
- Campos has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.378
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.552
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.286
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.090
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.306
|-0.626
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.552 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 62.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Campos has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
