Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.552 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.