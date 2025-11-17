Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico reacts to his eagle putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 2-over par. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Campos' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2020
|MC
|72-70
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Campos' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
- Campos has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.378
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.552
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.286
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.090
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.306
|-0.616
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.552 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
- Campos has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The RSM Classic.
