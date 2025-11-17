PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico reacts to his eagle putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico reacts to his eagle putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 17, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 2-over par. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Campos at The RSM Classic.

    Campos' recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+2
    2020MC72-70E

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
    • Campos has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.3780.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.552-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.286-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.0900.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.306-0.616

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.552 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
    • Campos has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW