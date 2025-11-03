PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rafael Campos missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Campos at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Campos's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+1
    2021T5272-68-69-71-4
    2020T6671-70-72-70-1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
    • Campos has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.378-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.552-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.287-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.090-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.306-1.041

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.552 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 61.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
    • Campos earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 188th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

