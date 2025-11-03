Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Rafael Campos missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Campos's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2021
|T52
|72-68-69-71
|-4
|2020
|T66
|71-70-72-70
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
- Campos has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.378
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.552
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.287
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.090
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.306
|-1.041
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.552 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 61.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
- Campos earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 188th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
