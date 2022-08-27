-
-
How to Watch the TOUR Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2022
- East Lake Golf Club is once again the venue for the TOUR Championship. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the TOUR Championship takes place Saturday from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified are competing for the $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.
Scottie Scheffler leads Xander Schauffele by two at 19-under heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A Stream 2 Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A Stream 3 Featured Hole: 12:45 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A Stream 4 Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Billy Horschel / Adam Scott
Justin Thomas / Matt Fitzpatrick
Rory McIlroy / Max Homa
MUST READS
Scheffler leads by two over Schauffele at TOUR Championship
Schauffele’s strong finish injects drama into TOUR Championship
Win probabilities: TOUR Championship
Jockeying for final captain’s pick adds intrigue at TOUR Championship
Living single at the TOUR Championship
-
-