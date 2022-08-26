Xander Schauffele’s strong finish injects drama into TOUR Championship

Scheffler started the week two ahead of Patrick Cantlay and led Schauffele by four. Scheffler’s lead grew to five after a first-round 65. He didn’t make a bogey Friday and shot 66, but Schauffele still cut into his lead. It happened in the blink of an eye.

While Scheffler parred the last three holes, Schauffele holed a 12-foot birdie putt on 16, a 4-footer on 17 and a 5-foot eagle putt on the final hole. It was the first 29 on East Lake’s back nine in six years and overcame a pedestrian 34 on the front that dropped him seven behind Scheffler.

“I got off to kind of a bad start and saw a bunch of 62s and 63s on the board, so I just tucked my head and got to work,” he said.

Schauffele’s 29 was the lowest back-nine score by two shots this week. Chef’s kiss.

Schauffele didn’t think he’d changed the complexion of this tournament, however. A two-shot deficit doesn’t excite him, even if the player he’s pursuing once held an advantage that seemed insurmountable.

“Same old,” Schauffele said. “It's only day two, so playing golf.”

No one plays it better at East Lake than Schauffele. He’s 43 under par here since 2017, 14 shots better than anyone else. The reason for his success? He says the course resembles his game. It requires proficiency in every aspect and doesn’t reward one style of play exponentially. He ranks in the top 40 of all four Strokes Gained categories this season and isn’t known for one standout strength that overshadows a weakness. This week, he leads the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, driving accuracy (he missed just one fairway Friday) and is second in Strokes Gained: Approach.