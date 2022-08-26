-
How to Watch the TOUR Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- East Lake Golf Club is once again the venue for the TOUR Championship. (Kevin Cox/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the TOUR Championship takes place Friday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified are competing for the $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.
Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A Stream 2 Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A N/A N/A Stream 3 Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A Stream 4 Featured Hole: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A N/A N/A
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland
Max Homa, Sahith Theegala
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith
