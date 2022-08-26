How to Watch the TOUR Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the TOUR Championship takes place Friday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified are competing for the $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.

Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR