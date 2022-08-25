Triple, eagle highlight Rory McIlroy’s topsy-turvy start to TOUR Championship

“It depends what Scottie does,” McIlroy said about his chances of catching Scheffler by Sunday. “I can go out and shoot a really good score tomorrow, but if Scottie is (eight) ahead of me, then it makes things really difficult. But if I go out and shoot a good score tomorrow and Scottie has a lackluster day, then he brings a lot of guys in it, and over 36 holes anything can happen.

“I think tomorrow is a pretty pivotal day for the rest of the field just to try to get a little closer to where Scottie is.”

McIlroy arrived at East Lake with history in his sights, as he has can become the first player to win three FedExCups. Only he and Tiger Woods have won the title twice. McIlroy won in 2016 and 2019, and his consistency this season has reminded him of his second FedExCup-winning season. He won twice in 2021-22 (THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, RBC Canadian Open), had top-10s in all four majors and finished outside the top 25 just three times in 15 starts.

“I'm back to playing the golf that I'm used to playing and the golf that I know that I can play,” McIlroy said two weeks earlier at the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “This year feels very similar to the way I played in 2019. It's a carbon copy in terms of the consistency and the numbers and the strokes gained numbers, but my finishes in the majors have been better and that's been a real positive looking ahead into next year and the future.”