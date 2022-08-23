-
How to Watch the TOUR Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- East Lake Golf Club is once again the venue for the TOUR Championship. (Kevin Cox/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR season comes to a close this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified will compete for the $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.
Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.
STARTING STROKES
The TOUR Championship will feature the "Starting Strokes" format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each player will begin Round 1.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A Stream 2 Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A N/A N/A Stream 3 Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A Stream 4 Featured Hole: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. N/A N/A N/A N/A
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Sahith Theegala/Adam Scott
Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa
Featured Hole – No. 2 (par 3)
