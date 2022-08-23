How to Watch the TOUR Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR season comes to a close this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified will compete for the $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.

Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.

STARTING STROKES

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

