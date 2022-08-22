-
Power Rankings: TOUR Championship
August 22, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the TOUR Championship
Editor's note (Aug. 23): Will Zalatoris withdrew Tuesday due to a back injury
The TOUR Championship marks not only the conclusion of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season but also the 16th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs. And how sweet it is.
Merely qualifying for the finale is an achievement, so there are commensurate benefits on top of what’s at stake beginning on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Beneath this full-field Power Rankings, you’ll find details on the perks, the host course and much more.
NOTE: Starting Strokes for every golfer are included.
POWER RANKINGS: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 30 Hideki Matsuyama2-under. After sitting out two starts with wrist and neck injuries, he dug out a T35 at the BMW Championship that should have rewarded his normally reliable tee-to-green game.2-under. After sitting out two starts with wrist and neck injuries, he dug out a T35 at the BMW Championship that should have rewarded his normally reliable tee-to-green game. 29 Tom Hoge1-under. Of the seven qualifiers who didn’t play or missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude, he recorded the worst finish at the BMW (T48), but the first-timer has been on the skids for months.1-under. Of the seven qualifiers who didn’t play or missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude, he recorded the worst finish at the BMW (T48), but the first-timer has been on the skids for months. 28 K.H. LeeEven par. After just missing the Playoffs last year, he’s surging into his debut at East Lake with a T20 and a T5 in the last two weeks, respectively. Fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank.Even par. After just missing the Playoffs last year, he’s surging into his debut at East Lake with a T20 and a T5 in the last two weeks, respectively. Fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank. 27 Sahith TheegalaEven par. The PGA TOUR rookie is one of five in the field with top 15s in the first two Playoffs events, but he’s the only first-timer at East Lake among them. Presents so much grit.Even par. The PGA TOUR rookie is one of five in the field with top 15s in the first two Playoffs events, but he’s the only first-timer at East Lake among them. Presents so much grit. 26 J.T. PostonEven par. It’s been a wildly successful two months for the 29-year-old, so finishing the stretch at East Lake is the proper reward, but expecting another lights-out show in his debut is a tall ask.Even par. It’s been a wildly successful two months for the 29-year-old, so finishing the stretch at East Lake is the proper reward, but expecting another lights-out show in his debut is a tall ask. 25 Collin Morikawa1-under. The best news is that he gets to turn the page immediately after Sunday’s field-worst 79 and the 10 he absorbed on the par-5 12th hole, but he’s been misfiring for months.1-under. The best news is that he gets to turn the page immediately after Sunday’s field-worst 79 and the 10 he absorbed on the par-5 12th hole, but he’s been misfiring for months. 24 Sepp Straka4-under. Answered his playoff loss at TPC Southwind with a T28 at Wilmington CC, but he played considerably better on the weekend. Ranks T2 in greens in regulation in the Playoffs.4-under. Answered his playoff loss at TPC Southwind with a T28 at Wilmington CC, but he played considerably better on the weekend. Ranks T2 in greens in regulation in the Playoffs. 23 Viktor Hovland2-under. By no means is it a surprise to see him back at East Lake for the third time, but he’s arrived this time quieter than ever with only one top 10 in the last five months (T4, The Open).2-under. By no means is it a surprise to see him back at East Lake for the third time, but he’s arrived this time quieter than ever with only one top 10 in the last five months (T4, The Open). 22 Cameron Young3-under. Although the rookie is a first-timer at East Lake, his game has played up on tracks of length. He’s second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, so it’s easy to understand why.3-under. Although the rookie is a first-timer at East Lake, his game has played up on tracks of length. He’s second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, so it’s easy to understand why. 21 Billy Horschel1-under. The drought sans a top 20 has extended to seven starts. He’s been all or nothing at East Lake where one of the hottest stretches in Playoffs history yielded his FedExCup in 2014.1-under. The drought sans a top 20 has extended to seven starts. He’s been all or nothing at East Lake where one of the hottest stretches in Playoffs history yielded his FedExCup in 2014. 20 Aaron WiseEven par. Loves himself zoysia fairways, so him crashing at 30th in the FedExCup hardly is a consolation. He’s been a force all season on the strength of power and precision tee to green.Even par. Loves himself zoysia fairways, so him crashing at 30th in the FedExCup hardly is a consolation. He’s been a force all season on the strength of power and precision tee to green. 19 Brian Harman1-under. The Georgian is a fine fit in the Peach State. Rarely connects top-shelf performances for lots of reasons, so going T3-T35 to get to East Lake for the second time (2017) isn’t a surprise.1-under. The Georgian is a fine fit in the Peach State. Rarely connects top-shelf performances for lots of reasons, so going T3-T35 to get to East Lake for the second time (2017) isn’t a surprise. 18 Corey Conners1-under. Back for a third try at East Lake where he’s failed to record a top 20 and his scoring average is 70.25. However, he’s third in total driving a T2 in greens hit in the Playoffs. Shocker.1-under. Back for a third try at East Lake where he’s failed to record a top 20 and his scoring average is 70.25. However, he’s third in total driving a T2 in greens hit in the Playoffs. Shocker. 17 Max Homa2-under. As one of two to fall outside the opening 30 in 2021, he’s avenged that misfortune with his tournament debut this week. Form is solid, not spectacular, but he’s a persistent threat.2-under. As one of two to fall outside the opening 30 in 2021, he’s avenged that misfortune with his tournament debut this week. Form is solid, not spectacular, but he’s a persistent threat. 16 Scott Stallings3-under. There are some for whom this appearance is a bonus, and then there are others for whom the work isn’t done. After three red-hot months of contending, he’s among the latter.3-under. There are some for whom this appearance is a bonus, and then there are others for whom the work isn’t done. After three red-hot months of contending, he’s among the latter. 15 Adam ScottEven par. It’s unlike the Aussie to be the one with a chip and a chair, but he’s gone T5-T5 to return to East Lake for the first time since 2019. T4 in the Playoffs in GIR, third in SG: Putting.Even par. It’s unlike the Aussie to be the one with a chip and a chair, but he’s gone T5-T5 to return to East Lake for the first time since 2019. T4 in the Playoffs in GIR, third in SG: Putting. 14 Joaquin Niemann2-under. After three largely silent Playoffs, he’s elevated his game this year with a T13-T8 burst. Third in the series in proximity, fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green and second in scrambling.2-under. After three largely silent Playoffs, he’s elevated his game this year with a T13-T8 burst. Third in the series in proximity, fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green and second in scrambling. 13 Jordan Spieth2-under. It’s been seven years now since he won his FedExCup. Obviously, he’ll need one of his best weeks in a while to give it company, but he’s always been a dangerous scorer.2-under. It’s been seven years now since he won his FedExCup. Obviously, he’ll need one of his best weeks in a while to give it company, but he’s always been a dangerous scorer. 12 Tony Finau4-under. After a rough first half, that he’s within reach of the FedExCup title is a testament to his respect for the challenge and defeating it. Next up is overcoming inconsistency at East Lake.4-under. After a rough first half, that he’s within reach of the FedExCup title is a testament to his respect for the challenge and defeating it. Next up is overcoming inconsistency at East Lake. 11 Cameron Smith4-under. Because he sat out the BMW Championship due to a sore hip, he dropped three spots to sixth in the FedExCup. It cost him three strokes but The Open champion is rested.4-under. Because he sat out the BMW Championship due to a sore hip, he dropped three spots to sixth in the FedExCup. It cost him three strokes but The Open champion is rested. 10 Will ZalatorisEditor's note (Aug. 23): Will Zalatoris withdrew Tuesday due to a back injury. 7-under. The timing of an injured lower back couldn’t be worse for the recent breakthrough winner at TPC Southwind, but his trust in everything that got him here hasn’t let him down.Editor's note (Aug. 23): Will Zalatoris withdrew Tuesday due to a back injury. 7-under. The timing of an injured lower back couldn’t be worse for the recent breakthrough winner at TPC Southwind, but his trust in everything that got him here hasn’t let him down. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick3-under. Never locked in at Wilmington CC and settled for a T48, easily the worst result in his last six starts, but the U.S. Open champ has proven to be slump-proof for years.3-under. Never locked in at Wilmington CC and settled for a T48, easily the worst result in his last six starts, but the U.S. Open champ has proven to be slump-proof for years. 8 Sam Burns5-under. He’s opened the Playoffs with a pair of top 20s, so he’s slipped only two spots to fifth in the FedExCup. The quick study has limitless firepower and he’s not a first-timer (2021).5-under. He’s opened the Playoffs with a pair of top 20s, so he’s slipped only two spots to fifth in the FedExCup. The quick study has limitless firepower and he’s not a first-timer (2021). 7 Sungjae Im
4-under. Reversed course after a mini-slump spanning the last two majors to demand serious attention at East Lake. Par or better in 16 consecutive rounds during which he’s 46-under.
4-under. Reversed course after a mini-slump spanning the last two majors to demand serious attention at East Lake. Par or better in 16 consecutive rounds during which he’s 46-under.
6 Justin Thomas3-under. He’s been cool of late, but he’s a thoroughbred for this track. The 2017 FedExCup champion never has won at East Lake, but his scoring average in 24 rounds is 68.08.3-under. He’s been cool of late, but he’s a thoroughbred for this track. The 2017 FedExCup champion never has won at East Lake, but his scoring average in 24 rounds is 68.08. 5 Rory McIlroy4-under. The two-time FedExCup champ (2016, 2019) is seeking to become the first three-timer. The TOUR’s leading scorer also is No. 1 in R1 scoring, so he needs just one more hot start.4-under. The two-time FedExCup champ (2016, 2019) is seeking to become the first three-timer. The TOUR’s leading scorer also is No. 1 in R1 scoring, so he needs just one more hot start. 4 Jon Rahm3-under. After limping into the Playoffs, relatively speaking, he’s gone T5-T8 and leads the Playoffs in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and scrambling. Shared low aggregate here last year.3-under. After limping into the Playoffs, relatively speaking, he’s gone T5-T8 and leads the Playoffs in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and scrambling. Shared low aggregate here last year. 3 Xander Schauffele6-under. Not only is he a former winner at East Lake (2017), but he also was low aggregate in 2020, and neither rewarded him with the FedExCup. His scoring average here is 67.30.6-under. Not only is he a former winner at East Lake (2017), but he also was low aggregate in 2020, and neither rewarded him with the FedExCup. His scoring average here is 67.30. 2 Scottie Scheffler10-under. It’s apropos that he opens atop the leaderboard. The TOUR’s only four-time winner of 2021-22 is No. 1 in greens in regulation for the season and in the Playoffs. T3 at the BMW.10-under. It’s apropos that he opens atop the leaderboard. The TOUR’s only four-time winner of 2021-22 is No. 1 in greens in regulation for the season and in the Playoffs. T3 at the BMW. 1 Patrick Cantlay8-under. The defending champion opened atop last year’s leaderboard, and he needed the separation to prevail. Now he’s poised with setting all kinds of history. (Read more on it below.)8-under. The defending champion opened atop last year’s leaderboard, and he needed the separation to prevail. Now he’s poised with setting all kinds of history. (Read more on it below.)
On top of exemptions into numerous invitationals, all 30 qualifiers for the TOUR Championship receive spots into the 2023 editions of the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. While those are secure, prize money collected at the conclusion of the tournament varies.
Included in the link to Starting Strokes at the top is the bonus money reserved for the golfers who advanced to the TOUR Championship. The winner will bank $18 million, tenth place pays $1 million, while last promises $500K. (Earnings are unofficial.)
For the fourth consecutive edition of the TOUR Championship, Starting Strokes sets the opening leaderboard. It’s designed to reward performance through the BMW Championship and you can think of its impact as the result of a round that’s already been completed. Scoring in relation to par with Starting Strokes contributing is all that matters.
Last year, Patrick Cantlay opened as the top seed at 10-under. He scored 11-under 269 in four rounds to total 21-under and win by one over Jon Rahm. The Spaniard opened as the fourth seed at 6-under and scored 14-under 266.
In 2019 and 2020, exactly six golfers rose from outside the opening top 10 upon arrival to record a top 10 in the tournament. Five did it last year, including Billy Horschel, who opened at even par and finished T9 at 10-under. His jump from 29th is the best since Starting Strokes was introduced.
A dozen of the qualifiers are experiencing Starting Strokes for the first time, 10 of whom are tournament debutants altogether. The learning curve at East Lake is flattened a bit by opening position, but course management influenced by history on it can serve as speed slots on the tiniest leaderboard of the season.
East Lake is the same stock par 70 that recent participants have played. It tips at 7,346 yards and greens essentially are average in size at just over 6,000 square feet. Speeds are governed to a quick 13 feet, so, and as usual, it demands the full bag for the final exam. That said, classic summer weather in Hotlanta could soften the turf every day, so scoring could be lower than usual. (The field checked in at 68.805 last year.) Rain and the potential for storms command attention throughout, but the overall effect should be minimal given the size of the field. Wind will not be a factor and daytime temperatures will climb comfortably into the 80s.
While the FedExCup Playoffs is now old enough to drive, East Lake always caters to that off the tee. The par 5s are among the most scorable on the schedule. In his four trips through Nos. 6 and 18, Cantlay birdied each every time.
Speaking of the defending champion, he’s in an unprecedented spot times two. After becoming the first to successfully defend a FedExCup Playoffs event at last week’s BMW Championship, he not only can become the first ever to win consecutive events in the Playoffs for a second time (2021), but he’d be the first to successfully defend the FedExCup itself. Of course, should he do that, then he’d also become the second to successfully defend a FedExCup Playoffs event after last week’s achievement.
Whoever claims the title will be credited with an official PGA TOUR victory. With that comes an invitation into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions for which one-third of the field isn’t yet eligible. Rookies Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala not only and likely will be deciding who’s voted Rookie of the Year, but they are the only two non-winners on TOUR in the field. The champion also will extend his membership status to the maximum of five seasons through 2027.
Incidentally, in January it was announced that Andrew Green and his design company will be renovating East Lake following next year’s TOUR Championship. If you like his work, you don’t have to look far to find more of it. He also was responsible for the updated South Course at Wilmington Country Club in advance of last week’s BMW Championship.
