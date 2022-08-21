-
FEDEXCUP
TOUR Championship: How they will begin with 'Starting Strokes'
Bonus money also increases for all 30 spots at 2022 TOUR Championship
August 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The top 30 players have qualified for the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
The TOUR Championship will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1 of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. For more details on how Starting Strokes work, click here.
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the TOUR Championship.
Note: Scroll to bottom for full FedExCup bonus money payouts for all 30 players.
STARTING STROKES PLAYER
10 under Scottie Scheffler 8 under Patrick Cantlay 7 under Will Zalatoris 6 under Xander Schauffele
5 under Sam Burns 4 under Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im
3 under Jon Rahm, Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
2 under Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
1 under Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners, Brian Harman
Even par K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise TOP 30 BONUS MONEY Place Total 1. $18,000,000 2. $6,500,000 3. $5,000,000 4. $4,000,000 5. $3,000,000 6. $2,500,000 7. $2,000,000 8. $1,500,000 9. $1,250,000 10. $1,000,000 11. $950,000 12. $900,000 13. $850,000 14. $800,000 15. $760,000 16. $720,000 17. $700,000 18. $680,000 19. $660,000 20. $640,000 21. $620,000 22. $600,000 23. $580,000 24. $565,000 25. $550,000 26. $540,000 27. $530,000 28. $520,000 29. $510,000 30. $500,000
