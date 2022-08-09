-
FEDEXCUP
How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 09, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Southwind is the site for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside of Memphis, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. Tony Finau is the defending champion from last season’s FedExCup opener after recently winning back-to-back titles on TOUR. The top 125 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, TOUR star-rookie Cameron Young and Sam Burns. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young
Featured Groups
Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
Featured Groups
Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley, Seamus Power
Jon Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)
