How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside of Memphis, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. Tony Finau is the defending champion from last season’s FedExCup opener after recently winning back-to-back titles on TOUR. The top 125 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, TOUR star-rookie Cameron Young and Sam Burns. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR